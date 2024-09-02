Labor Day is a great time to save on appliances, especially with Best Buy's deals on washers, dryers, ranges and more.
End-of-summer savings are everywhere you look today, but Best Buy is taking things up a notch with its Labor Day Appliance Sale. For one more day, Best Buy is taking hundreds off major appliances from the most trusted brands. If it's time to replace an outdated appliance, you can level up your kitchen and laundry room with huge discounts on LG, Samsung, GE, KitchenAid and more.
Shop Best Buy's Appliance Sale
Whether you're looking for powerful countertop appliances to elevate your kitchen skills, or a new washer and dryer to make cleaning a breeze, we've rounded up the best appliance deals from Best Buy's Labor Day sale. For even bigger savings, you can also get up to a $500 Best Buy e-Gift Card with qualifying items. But don't wait to score these amazing deals, because today is the last day of Best Buy's epic Labor Day Appliance Sale.
Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter. Ahead, check out the best Labor Day appliance deals to shop from Best Buy's sale that are separated out by category.
Best Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung's 5.0 cu. ft. washer is equipped with Super Speed Wash, which powerfully cleans a full load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. It also has Steam, which lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.
GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
This smart washer adjusts the cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for maximum performance.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer
For anyone who doesn't have room for side-by-side units, this stackable front load washer is efficient and small-space-friendly, though it doesn't skimp on special features like TurboWash technology for a complete clean in under 30 minutes and app-controlled options.
GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer from GE Profile allows you to start, stop and monitor your load of laundry — all from your phone.
LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
LG's 6Motion Technology uses six different washing motions to get clothes cleaner and help them last longer.
LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door
The large capacity and EasyLoad door on this LG electric dryer makes laundry day a breeze.
LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer
This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean.
Best Labor Day Refrigerator Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and has the ability to infuse a flavor if you so choose. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung’s Family Hub, now complete with Alexa, lets you control your Samsung appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family and so much more — all right from your fridge.
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
KitchenAid 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser
This stylish addition to your kitchen has a bottom freezer and plenty of storage space. Not just good looks, it maintains optimal temperatures for fresh and frozen food, helping your groceries stay fresh longer.
Best Labor Day Electric Range Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Freestanding Electric Range with WiFi
Powerful convection saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly. Plus, the fan circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
GE 5.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Range - Stainless Steel
Bake multiple dishes simultaneously in the large-capacity oven of this 30-inch GE slide-in electric range. Its upper and lower elements provide powerful heat at a consistent temperature, producing evenly cooked foods.
GE 6.8 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double-Oven Gas Convection Range
The double ovens on this GE model allow you to cook two different dishes at different temperatures.
Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
RELATED CONTENT: