The Lululemon Warehouse Sale has arrived, and while we're excited about the markdowns on women's leggings and sports bras, there are tons of deals on men's items, too. Today is the last day to save on the once yearly Lululemon Warehouse Sale.

No matter what kind of men's clothing or accessory you're looking for, it's on sale at Lululemon: sweat-wicking T-shirts, tank tops, swimwear, jackets, joggers, running shorts, hats, underwear and more. Anyone familiar with the brand can tell you that Lululemon's activewear is stylish enough for everyday wear in addition to workouts and training sessions.

The Lululemon sale runs for four more days through July 13, with new deals dropping daily -- no promo code is needed. ET Style is staying on top of each new batch of markdowns and deep discounts, so keep checking back here to see the latest ways to save on men's and women's workout gear.

Below, shop the best men's deals at the Lululemon Warehouse sale.

A super soft and stretchy T-shirt that can be worn for any activity.

This duffel fits workout clothes, a laptop, a water bottle and more -- and isn't for guys only!

All Hours Duffel Lululemon Lululemon All Hours Duffel Lululemon REGULARLY $158 $99 at Lululemon

A high-quality pair of men's swimming shorts at a good price is hard to find, until now!

Click through to see what "ABC" stands for and why guys love it.

ABC Jogger Lululemon Lululemon ABC Jogger Lululemon REGULARLY $128 $79 at Lululemon

Lululemon calls this the ultimate training top, and we're inclined to agree.

Lightweight shorts to wear all summer long -- and into fall, depending on where you live.

