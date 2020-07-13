Shopping

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Shop the Best Sports Bras -- Last Day to Save

lululemon sports bras
Lululemon

The Lululemon sale is happening right now, and so many high-quality sports bras and tons of other activewear and gear for women and men are marked down to a deep discount. Today is the last day to save on this once a year sale at Lululemon.

Browse through the Lululemon sale items and you'll find a sports bra style for pretty much any activity: running, training, yoga and everyday wear. There's also a wide variety of fabrics, colors and sizes -- including strappy, high neck and lace options. 

Sizes are already selling out quickly, so shop now while your favorites are still in stock! ET Style will be keeping you updated as new markdowns (on both women's and men's items) drop every day through July 13.

Below, the sports bras we have our eye on right now at the Lululemon sale.

We love the front zip of this high-coverage sports bra.

Take Power Bra
Lululemon
$59
Lululemon
Take Power Bra
Lululemon
REGULARLY $88

Adjustable, convertible straps are a key feature of this seamless sports bra.

Ebb to Street Bra
Lululemon
$39
Lululemon
Ebb to Street Bra
Lululemon
REGULARLY $58

The Kasta bra offers light support and has pockets for optional, removable cups.

Kasta Bra
Lululemon
$39
Lululemon
Kasta Bra
Lululemon
REGULARLY $68

Wear this to your next yoga session -- the wrap detail underneath is attached at the back, so just pull it on without having to tie anything.

Happy Warrior Bra
Lululemon
$39
Lululemon
Happy Warrior Bra
Lululemon
REGULARLY $68

An everyday bra made with breathable fabric and lightly molded cups.

Awake to Lace Bra
Lululemon
$49
Lululemon
Awake to Lace Bra
Lululemon
REGULARLY $88

A bra with a feminine look and breathable mesh.

Shadow Mesh Bra Leaf A/B Cup
Lululemon
$39
Lululemon
Shadow Mesh Bra Leaf A/B Cup
Lululemon
REGULARLY $58

A fun, supportive bra with crisscross design. 

Energy Bra Long Line Medium Support, B/C Cup
Lululemon
$39
Lululemon
Energy Bra Long Line Medium Support, B/C Cup
Lululemon
REGULARLY $58

