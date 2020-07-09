Shopping

Best Men's Deals From the Lululemon Sale

The Lululemon online sale has arrived, and while we're excited about the markdowns on women's yoga leggings and sports bras, there are tons of deals on men's items, too. 

No matter what kind of men's clothing or accessory you're looking for, it's on sale at Lululemon: sweat-wicking T-shirts, tank tops, swimwear, jackets, joggers, running shorts, hats, underwear and more. Anyone familiar with the brand can tell you that Lululemon's activewear is stylish enough for everyday wear in addition to workouts and training sessions. 

The Lululemon sale runs through July 13, with new deals dropping daily -- no promo code is needed. ET Style is staying on top of each new batch of markdowns, so keep checking back here to see the latest ways to save on workout gear.

Below, shop the best men's deals at the Lululemon sale.

A super soft and stretchy T-shirt that can be worn for any activity.

5 Year Basic Tee
REGULARLY $58

This duffel fits workout clothes, a laptop, a water bottle and more -- and isn't for guys only! 

All Hours Duffel
REGULARLY $158

A high-quality pair of men's swimming shorts at a good price is hard to find, until now!

Namaste At The Beach Short
REGULARLY $88

Click through to see what "ABC" stands for and why guys love it.

ABC Jogger
REGULARLY $128

Lululemon calls this the ultimate training top, and we're inclined to agree.

Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve 2.0
REGULARLY $88

Lightweight shorts to wear all summer long -- and into fall, depending on where you live. 

Bowline Short 8"
REGULARLY $88

