You've made a decision to work on yourself by improving your health and fitness levels, but what if you could also better your budget while you're at it? Whether you want to save on gym membership costs or create an at-home gym so that inclement summer weather won't stop your workouts, Amazon offers impressive fitness savings with their year-round deals.

Amazon has discounted fitness products and workout gear across its website to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals, or starting out fresh ahead of summer, it's always a good time to invest in yourself.

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss, increase your muscle mass by strength training or if you're just looking to prepare for warmer weather with a summer workout wardrobe refresh, they've got it all for a bargain

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.

Best Fitness Equipment Deals

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Amazon Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The Bowflex kettlebell weight can adjust from 8 lbs. to 40 lbs. $199 $149 Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. $549 $379 Shop Now

Best Fitness Tech Deals

Best Women's Activewear Deals

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $47 $30 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Men's Activewear Deals

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

