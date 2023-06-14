Shopping

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals: Save On Home Gym Equipment, Activewear and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Amazon Fitness Deals
You've made a decision to work on yourself by improving your health and fitness levels, but what if you could also better your budget while you're at it? Whether you want to save on gym membership costs or create an at-home gym so that inclement summer weather won't stop your workouts, Amazon offers impressive fitness savings with their year-round deals. 

Amazon has discounted fitness products and workout gear across its website to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals, or starting out fresh ahead of summer, it's always a good time to invest in yourself.  

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss, increase your muscle mass by strength training or if you're just looking to prepare for warmer weather with a summer workout wardrobe refresh, they've got it all for a bargain

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.

Best Fitness Equipment Deals

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The Bowflex kettlebell weight can adjust from 8 lbs. to 40 lbs.

$199$149
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$480
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn's bike comes with a 2-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.

$1,199$795
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Complete your home gym with $190 off this customer-loved rowing machine. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.

$399$210
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell
Amazon
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. 

$549$379
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$180$160
WITH COUPON
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
Amazon
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising. 

$280$250
WITH COUPON

Best Fitness Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249$200
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.

$199$145
Garmin Venu Smart Watch
Garmin Venu
Amazon
Garmin Venu Smart Watch

This Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch features a touchscreen display, body monitoring, music, and more.

$350$304
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100 (and right now almost 30% off of that). The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. 

$80$59

Best Women's Activewear Deals

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts

Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts this summer. 

$25$12
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking (or running) on clouds. 

$70$38
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$47$30
WITH COUPON

Best Men's Activewear Deals

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$19
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Amazon
Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.

$30$24
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Score over 40% off a pair of high-performance Adidas running shoes for a smooth, flexible ride.

$190$106

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

