Best Early Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals: Save On Home Gym Equipment, Activewear and More
You've made a decision to work on yourself by improving your health and fitness levels, but what if you could also better your budget while you're at it? Whether you want to save on gym membership costs or create an at-home gym so that inclement summer weather won't stop your workouts, Amazon offers impressive fitness savings with their year-round deals.
Amazon has discounted fitness products and workout gear across its website to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals, or starting out fresh ahead of summer, it's always a good time to invest in yourself.
Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss, increase your muscle mass by strength training or if you're just looking to prepare for warmer weather with a summer workout wardrobe refresh, they've got it all for a bargain
Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.
Best Fitness Equipment Deals
Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The Bowflex kettlebell weight can adjust from 8 lbs. to 40 lbs.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Schwinn's bike comes with a 2-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.
Complete your home gym with $190 off this customer-loved rowing machine. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising.
Best Fitness Tech Deals
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
This Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch features a touchscreen display, body monitoring, music, and more.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100 (and right now almost 30% off of that). The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life.
Best Women's Activewear Deals
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts this summer.
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking (or running) on clouds.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Best Men's Activewear Deals
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.
Score over 40% off a pair of high-performance Adidas running shoes for a smooth, flexible ride.
