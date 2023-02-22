Not much compares to a freshly brewed cup of coffee or, to be much more specific, a freshly brewed shot of espresso paired with steamed milk in the morning. For many of us, lattes and cappuccinos are reserved exclusively for coffee shops, but when the craving strikes that doesn't have to be the case.

Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect. With the right espresso machine, you can create flat whites, americanos, macchiatos or whatever else you are in the mood for (as long as you have the ingredients). Not only will these drinks taste just as good as the coffee house's creations, but you can make them in your pajamas whenever your heart desires.

For those serious about their caffinated beverages, Breville espresso machines are an option even the most professional of baristas would love on their kitchen counter. Even better, Breville's highly rated and best-selling espresso maker in brushed stainless steel is currently 20% off on Amazon now. At the touch of a button, the Breville's machine will finely grind your beans and brew a frothy cup of rich, velvety espresso.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Amazon Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more. $750 $600 Shop Now

Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. If you work from home, you don't have to miss the unlimited coffee drinks you could get in the office. Amazon's espresso machine deals don't stop at Breville's best-selling brewer. Check out more of the best Amazon deals on espresso makers below.

Best Espresso Machine Deals to Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Skip the potential mess of dealing with espresso beans and tamping down the powder when you use the Nespresso. It comes with drink pods, similar to a Keurig, and a milk frother, so all you have to do is put in the pod and hit a button for delicious drinks. The bundle with the machine and 30 capsules is currently discounted. $257 $232 Shop Now

Gevi Espresso Machine Amazon Gevi Espresso Machine One of Amazon best-selling espresso machines, this option from Gevi provides everything you need to create a small cup of velvety espresso. It has a milk frother on the side to create flat whites, cortados, lattes or anything else you desire. $200 $130 Shop Now

Laekerrt Espresso Machine Amazon Laekerrt Espresso Machine If you want an espresso machine that fits you personal style, check out this retro olive green espresso machine. It's not just fashionable, it can brew espresso and froth milk with the best of them. $190 $140 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save $170 On Our Favorite Model of the Do-It-All KitchenAid Mixer

Drew Barrymore’s Kitchen Line Now Comes in A Gorgeous New Color

The Best Keurig Deals: Save On Single-Serve Coffee Makers

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

10 Long-Lasting Cast Iron Cookware Products That Are Worth the Price

23 Cozy Candles to Warm Your Home All Winter Long

The Best Stainless Steel Cookware to Replace Your Non-Stick Pans

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Cookware Set Is 40% Off Now