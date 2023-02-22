Best Espresso Machine and Coffee Maker Deals: Save 20% On Breville's Best-Selling Espresso Maker
Not much compares to a freshly brewed cup of coffee or, to be much more specific, a freshly brewed shot of espresso paired with steamed milk in the morning. For many of us, lattes and cappuccinos are reserved exclusively for coffee shops, but when the craving strikes that doesn't have to be the case.
Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect. With the right espresso machine, you can create flat whites, americanos, macchiatos or whatever else you are in the mood for (as long as you have the ingredients). Not only will these drinks taste just as good as the coffee house's creations, but you can make them in your pajamas whenever your heart desires.
For those serious about their caffinated beverages, Breville espresso machines are an option even the most professional of baristas would love on their kitchen counter. Even better, Breville's highly rated and best-selling espresso maker in brushed stainless steel is currently 20% off on Amazon now. At the touch of a button, the Breville's machine will finely grind your beans and brew a frothy cup of rich, velvety espresso.
Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.
Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. If you work from home, you don't have to miss the unlimited coffee drinks you could get in the office. Amazon's espresso machine deals don't stop at Breville's best-selling brewer. Check out more of the best Amazon deals on espresso makers below.
Best Espresso Machine Deals to Shop Now
Brew better hot and iced coffee at home with Nespresso's coffee espresso machine. You can brew five different cup sizes, and the one-touch brewing system ensures you get the perfect cup every time.
Skip the potential mess of dealing with espresso beans and tamping down the powder when you use the Nespresso. It comes with drink pods, similar to a Keurig, and a milk frother, so all you have to do is put in the pod and hit a button for delicious drinks. The bundle with the machine and 30 capsules is currently discounted.
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds.
One of Amazon best-selling espresso machines, this option from Gevi provides everything you need to create a small cup of velvety espresso. It has a milk frother on the side to create flat whites, cortados, lattes or anything else you desire.
Just starting out on your espresso journey? Dip your feet into the barista lifestyle with this affordable option from Mr. Coffee.
Brew a single cup of espresso or two at a time with this espresso machine from Calphalon. It even has a cup warming tray to keep your espresso cups toasty before brewing.
If you want an espresso machine that fits you personal style, check out this retro olive green espresso machine. It's not just fashionable, it can brew espresso and froth milk with the best of them.
For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.
