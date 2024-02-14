A freshly brewed espresso drink is the exact jumpstart needed to get our days going. Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect, but high-quality espresso makers can be expensive. Fortunately, Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is currently rolling out huge discounts on espresso machines that simplify the process of enjoying a tasty dose of caffeine with the press of a button.

With the right espresso machine and the proper ingredients, you can create flat whites, Americanos, macchiatos or anything else you crave. For those serious about their caffeinated beverages, De'Longhi espresso machines are an option even the most professional of baristas would love on their kitchen counter. Don't be fooled by the budget-friendly price point: these espresso machines are highly functional for brewing better coffee at home.

Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. From Casabrews and Nespresso to Mr. Coffee, take a sip of all the best Amazon deals on espresso makers below. While you're craving a cup of joe, check out our guides to the best Nespresso and Keurig deals available at the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Espresso Machines

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Amazon KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. $350 $230 Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville The sleek and space-saving Vertuo Next brews rich, barista-quality espresso drinks from capsules in less than a minute. Simply drop in a capsule and the gadget adapts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time with the touch of a button. Worried about excess waste? Nespresso offers a recycling program for all of its customers, so used aluminum capsules don't wind up in a landfill. Each unit comes with a complimentary sample pack of Nespresso pods. $180 $125 Shop Now

Laekerrt Espresso Machine 20 Bar Espresso Maker Amazon Laekerrt Espresso Machine 20 Bar Espresso Maker If you want an espresso machine that fits your personal style, check out this retro olive green espresso machine. It's not just fashionable, it can brew espresso and froth milk with the best of them and also comes with an espresso knock box to save you time on daily cleanup. $180 $140 Shop Now

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo Amazon Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. Philips 3200 series espresso machine and grinder is feature-heavy, easy-to-operate, professional-worthy gadget. Equipped with a milk frother dubbed "LatteGo," it mixes milk and air at high speed in a round frothing chamber, then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink. Amazon reviewers rave that it works better than models two to three times the price, and praise the easy-to-clean technology. $1,000 $754 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

