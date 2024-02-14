Skip the coffee shop line and brew your favorite caffeinated beverages with these espresso machines on sale at Amazon.
A freshly brewed espresso drink is the exact jumpstart needed to get our days going. Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect, but high-quality espresso makers can be expensive. Fortunately, Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is currently rolling out huge discounts on espresso machines that simplify the process of enjoying a tasty dose of caffeine with the press of a button.
With the right espresso machine and the proper ingredients, you can create flat whites, Americanos, macchiatos or anything else you crave. For those serious about their caffeinated beverages, De'Longhi espresso machines are an option even the most professional of baristas would love on their kitchen counter. Don't be fooled by the budget-friendly price point: these espresso machines are highly functional for brewing better coffee at home.
Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. From Casabrews and Nespresso to Mr. Coffee, take a sip of all the best Amazon deals on espresso makers below. While you're craving a cup of joe, check out our guides to the best Nespresso and Keurig deals available at the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Espresso Machines
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
The Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe machine comes with a milk frother that delivers silky-smooth hot or cold milk for your coffee recipes in a few seconds.
Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine
Brew delicious lattes, cappuccinos and shots of espresso right at home using Lavazza's singe-serve espresso machine.
Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine
Brew a single cup of espresso or two at a time with this espresso machine from Calphalon. It even has a cup warming tray to keep your espresso cups toasty before brewing.
De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
The De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine comes with a milk frother attachment so you have everything you need to make a coffee shop-level drink.
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine
Need some extra caffeine in the morning or the middle of the afternoon? Brew some smooth lattes, cappuccinos and cups of espresso with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine.
Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine
If you're searching for a compact espresso machine, the Nespresso Pixie will fit any kitchen with a width of only 11 cm.
Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Durable ceramic grinders deliver exceptional coffee for up to 20,000 cups. You can also customize your coffee's strength and volume.
Gevi 20 Bar Espresso Machine
The Gevi 20 Bar Espresso Machine, with its advanced 1100W pressure, allows you to brew a delicious cup of coffee in just 45 seconds.
De'Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine
When it comes to crafting authentic cappuccino, espresso and your favorite coffee, this versatile machine never compromises. Its Dual Heating System gives you the best of both worlds by brewing two drinks at once.
Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
This 3-in-1 espresso, cappuccino and latte maker is equipped with a 15-bar electric pump, which creates powerful pressure to extract rich flavors while brewing.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
The sleek and space-saving Vertuo Next brews rich, barista-quality espresso drinks from capsules in less than a minute. Simply drop in a capsule and the gadget adapts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time with the touch of a button. Worried about excess waste? Nespresso offers a recycling program for all of its customers, so used aluminum capsules don't wind up in a landfill. Each unit comes with a complimentary sample pack of Nespresso pods.
Laekerrt Espresso Machine 20 Bar Espresso Maker
If you want an espresso machine that fits your personal style, check out this retro olive green espresso machine. It's not just fashionable, it can brew espresso and froth milk with the best of them and also comes with an espresso knock box to save you time on daily cleanup.
CASABREWS Espresso Machine With Grinder
With 15 adjustable grind settings, you have the ability to choose your preferred grind level to get the best flavour from your coffee beans.
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo
Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. Philips 3200 series espresso machine and grinder is feature-heavy, easy-to-operate, professional-worthy gadget. Equipped with a milk frother dubbed "LatteGo," it mixes milk and air at high speed in a round frothing chamber, then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink. Amazon reviewers rave that it works better than models two to three times the price, and praise the easy-to-clean technology.
