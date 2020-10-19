'Best in Show' Cast Reunites on Entertainment Tonight! (Exclusive)

The cast of Best in Show is coming together on Entertainment Tonight! The comedy's cast exclusively reunites on ET on Tuesday, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the film's release.

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Jane Lynch and John Michael Higgins assemble to take a trip down memory lane, revisiting the mockumentary spoof on American dog shows. The film, released on Oct. 20, 2000, was co-written by Levy and Guest, and directed by Guest.

The group shares never-before-told stories from the set during their reunion. Fans will find out which cast member won a dog show in real life -- and which moment Levy remembers had "everyone literally going crazy laughing."

Tune in to Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight to see the Best in Show cast's full reunion. Check your local listings.

