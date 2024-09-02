Labor Day is here, and while summer is wonderful, we can't be alone in looking forward to fall.

One thing surely to be excited about is the huge Labor Day sales the long weekend brings, with prices to rival Black Friday on everything from furniture to fall fashion. Of course, we're especially excited about all the Labor Day beauty deals happening right now, with discounts on everything from skin care to the perfect perfumes for the new season.

So many of our favorite brands across all beauty categories — hair care, skin care, makeup, perfume and more — are hosting major sales in honor of Labor Day. Not-to-be-missed discounts on luxe beauty from Kiehl's, Charlotte Tilbury, Armani Beauty, Fenty and so many others will have you spritzing and slathering to your heart's content while saving big time during these fantastic deals.

Whether you’re in the market for a new facial toning device or are simply looking to restock your go-to sunscreen at a discount, now is the time to make moves. Below, check out the whopping 28 best Labor Day beauty deals to take advantage of today.

Best Labor Day 2024 Beauty Sales

Armani Beauty Armani Beauty Armani Beauty Use code FALL20 to save 20% off nearly sitewide on Armani Beauty, including the cult-favorite foundations and perfumes. 20% off sitewide Shop Now

Nordstrom Summer Sale Nordstrom Nordstrom Summer Sale Nordstrom has so many offers on luxe beauty from Augustinus Bader, Bobbi Brown, Stivectin, Clé de Peau Beauté, Kiehl's and more. Up to 60% off Shop Now

Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's Use code APLUS25 to save 25% on everything from Kiehl's and upgrade your routine with healthy skin essentials. 25% Off Kiehl's With code APLUS25 Shop Now

True Botanicals True Botanicals True Botanicals Get 20% off sitewide on clean-beauty, anti-aging skincare from True Botanicals. The brand has celeb devotees, including Jessica Chastain, who is currently the face of the brand. 20% off sitewide Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Fan-favorite Charlotte Tilbury is offering up to 30% off makeup and skincare bundles. Up to 30% off Shop Now

Foreo Foreo Foreo Whether shopping for the brand's mask-enhancing UFO or the skin-cleaning Luna, you can save 50% on Foreo's bestsellers. 50% Off Shop Now

Molton Brown Molton Brown Molton Brown No code is needed to get 25% off sitewide — plus free shipping on all orders — at Molton Brown, known for its spa-worthy bath and body products and perfumes. 25% off sitewide Shop Now

Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Pattern Beauty Save 20% on all of Pattern Beauty bestsellers for juicy and joyful curves, including hair tools like the brand's blow dryer and curling iron to enhance your natural texture. 20% Off Shop Now

C.O. Bigelow C.O. Bigelow C.O. Bigelow From August 31-September 5, use code LABORDAY20 to get 20% off sitewide on orders over $100, plus score three free C.O. Bigelow lip products (a $27 value). Don't miss the sale section that's already brimming with beauty deals on Dr. Barbara Sturm, Boy Smells, Virtue Labs and more. 20% off sitewide Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Now through September 4, Sephora is offering 50% off select makeup, haircare and more. Deals will change every day, so check back regularly to see the latest products on sale. 50% Off Shop Now

La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay remains one of the most Dermatologist-recommended brands due to its non-irritating, effective formulas. Shop the brand's sunscreens, moisturizers and anti-aging products at 15% off orders over $50. 15% off orders over $50 Shop Now

Solawave SolaWave Solawave Get 35% off everything from the celebrity-approved skincare brand for glowing, radiant skin. This includes the Solawave Skincare Wand and the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask. 35% Off With code LABORDAY35 Shop Now

Supergoop! Supergoop! Supergoop! Score up to 25% off on orders over $100 during Supergoop!'s Friends and Family sale, happening now. Up to 25% Off Shop Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Ulta has terrific Labor Day sales on brands like Morphe, MAC, Neutrogena and Fenty. Up to 50% Off Shop Now

Nécessaire Nécessaire Nécessaire Treat your hair and body to luxury with 20% off everything from Nécessaire, including best-selling shampoo and body wash. 20% Off Shop Now

First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty For a limited time, the First Aid Beauty Flash Sale is offering up to 50% off bestsellers that are especially great for sensitive skin. Up to 50% Off Shop Now

Dermelect Dermelect Dermelect Use code LABORDAY to get 25% off Dermelect skincare and nail-strengthening products. The award-winning skincare has reviews that say it's "Botox in a bottle." 25% off sitewide Shop Now

Glossier Glossier Glossier Socking up on your beauty favorites at Glossier and save over 25% on concealer, highlighter, foundation and more. Over 25% Off Shop Now

RoC Skincare RoC Skincare RoC Skincare Save up to 30% off some of the Sarah Jessica Parker-approved skincare as an online exclusive. Up to 30% Off Shop Now

TheraFace PRO Therabody TheraFace PRO From skin-toning microcurrent to rejuvenating LED light therapy, a relaxing facial massage meets the facial therapies you love, all in one device. Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now adapted for the face. $399 $319 Shop Now

Kitsch Kitsch Kitsch Get up to 40% off at Kitsch and save on heatless curlers, satin pillowcases, hair care and more during the brand's Labor Day Sale. Up to 40% Off Shop Now

Coola Coola Coola Score 30% off skin care, sunscreen and more sitewide at Coola's End of Summer Sale. 30% off sitewide Shop Now

Ortega Beauty Ortega Beauty Ortega Beauty Up-and-coming beauty brand Ortega Beauty is offering 20% off all its products, including the popular Blu Nectar Lip Oil. 20% off sitewide Shop Now

Bluemercury Bluemercury Bluemercury Spend $150 to get 15% off select items with code WEEKEND. 15% off orders over $150 Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

