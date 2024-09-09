With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Max), Apple TV+, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes, the sheer amount of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling.

Scroll no more! To help, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, book-to-screen adaptations and more. For the week of September 9 through September 15, 2024, there are several much-anticipated streaming releases worthy of a watch, including A24's blockbuster film about a modern-day Civil War starring Kirsten Dunst and Nick Offerman.

There are more new movies and notable television shows to look forward to watching in your downtime this week. Joey King stars in Uglies, which is about a dystopian future where beauty standards are enforced with mandatory cosmetic surgery. How to Die Alone, starring Natasha Rothwell is a heartwarming comedy about finding yourself. Star Wars and Lego fans have words collide with the Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy miniseries. But that's not all— Vogue editors, including Anna Wintour, are looking back on the '90s in a new nostalgic documentary.

It's time to make your weekly streaming plans. Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.

Civil War

A24's latest film, Civil War was written and directed by Alex Garland, whose past works include Annihilation and Ex Machina. Previously only available to view in theaters or via online rental, Civil War gives a glimpse into a modern-day battle within the nation. This harrowing tale, starring Kirsten Dunst and Nick Offerman, will have you on the edge of your seat. Civil War drops to Max on September 13.

Uglies

Uglies, based on Scott Westerfeld's novel, follows Tally, played by The Kissing Booth's Joey King. Set in a dystopian future, Tally lives in a world where every 16-year-old is required to undergo cosmetic surgery to be their "best" selves. Questioning her future and the upcoming forced procedure, Tally realizes she wants something different. Uglies premieres on Netflix on September 13.

In Vogue: The 90s

The biggest names in fashion are putting a spotlight on the 1990s. Vogue editors, including Anna Wintour, and the celebrities who flourished in that era, including Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham and Mary J. Blige give insight into the ten years of fashion that changed the industry forever. From Hollywood to Hip Hop to the Met Gala and everything in between, viewers will take a journey through the decade in this six-part series. In Vogue: The 90s premieres on Hulu on September 13.

How to Die Alone

Insecure actress Natasha Rothwell plays Mel in the new Onyx Collective series How to Die Alone. Mel is a JFK airport worker who has long given up on going for her dreams, but a brush with death changes everything. Determined to live her life to the fullest, Mel embarks on a journey to self-fulfillment and begins to put herself out there. How to Die Alone premieres on Hulu on September 13.

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

When Sig Greebling (Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo), an ordinary herder unearths a hidden Jedi artifact, the entire galaxy turns to disarray. Sig finds himself in an upside-down world of adventure where the bad guys are the good guys and the good guys are the bad guys. Can Sig make things right? Find out when Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy hits Disney+ on September 13.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

When Muhammad Ali had his historic comeback fight in 1970, one man's infamous armed robbery transformed Atlanta into the "Black Mecca." Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is a new original series based on these true events. The series stars major talent, including Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Samuel L. Jackson and Taraji P. Henson. Viewers will see the events leading up to the robbery as well as the creation of one of the first Black detective squads that brought these criminals to justice. Fight Night premiered on Peacock on September 5.

Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos

When David Chase created The Sopranos, HBO was the only company that would take on this original series where the main character was a bad guy — something previously unheard of. Chase and some of the show's biggest stars sit down with filmmaker Alex Gibney to discuss what it was like working on the series that changed television and became a cultural phenomenon in Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos. The new documentary premiered on Max on September 7.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

#MomTok, a group of Mormon mom influencers quickly became popular thanks to their viral videos on TikTok. However, everything imploded when one of these influencers shared the couples participated in "soft swinging" with each other. Full of interviews with the wives and a look at their daily lives, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives goes into the aftermath of this fall from grace and where the sisterhood stands now. All episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Hulu on September 6.

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli, the birthplace of classic animated films like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, dropped its latest feature film to Max on September 6. Winning the 2023 Oscar for Best Animated Film, The Boy and the Heron centers around Mahito, a young boy who enters a dream world shared by the living and the dead. The English-language version of the film features the voices of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Willem Dafoe and more.

Snack Shack

In the summer of 1991, best friends AJ (Conor Sherry) and Moose (Gabriel LaBelle) become the owners of the local pool's snack shack. The duo has always dreamed of striking it rich with failed previous attempts, including betting on dog races and selling home-brewed beers. Their friendship and summer business are put at risk when they both fall in love with the pool's lifeguard (Mika Abdalla). Snack Shack premiered on Prime Video on September 3.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 4)

In addition to investigating a new murder, the podcasting trio is the subject of a new Hollywood film. The actors playing the roles join the crew as they look for clues. Eugene Levy is cast as Charles' character (Steve Martin), Eva Longoria plays Mabel's character (Selena Gomez) and Zach Galifianakis plays Oliver's character (Martin Short). If this season wasn't star-studded enough, Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy and Molly Shannon also make appearances. The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu on August 27.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 2)

Fans of the Lord of the Rings will be excited for the return of Prime Video's The Rings of Power. Picking up from last season's events, the Dark Lord continues to rebuild his strength. Kingdoms fracture and friendships break as elves, dwarves, men, wizards and Harfoots must come together. Watch season 2 of the epic series when it premiered on Prime Video on August 29.

The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a professional Hollywood stuntman in The Fall Guy. Colt's ex, movie director Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), enlists his help on set when their lead star goes missing. They quickly find themselves in real danger as a sinister criminal plot unfolds. Previously only available in theaters or to buy or rent online, The Fall Guy dropped to streaming on August 30 on Peacock.

Kaos (Season 1)

The dysfunctional family who rules the world, the Gods of Olympus, are at the center of Netflix's new series Kaos. Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus, who is spiraling into paranoia as signs of an ancient prophecy come to light. Set in the modern day, three humans discover an unexpected connection between each other. Kaos premiered on Netflix on August 29.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun

First released in 1989, Baywatch became a cultural phenomenon. David Hasselhoff, Carmen Electra and Pamela Anderson were just a few of the major talents portraying a team of lifeguards keeping beaches safe. After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun is a docuseries with exclusive interviews from over 35 members of the cast and crew. Learn about behind-the-scenes dynamics, struggles and friendships by watching the docuseries streaming on Hulu now.

K-Pop Idols

The life of a glamorous K-Pop star is being documented in Apple TV+'s latest docuseries K-Pop Idols — and it's clear the career is anything but easy. Giving an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into some of the most popular talents, including BLACKSWAN, CRAVITY, and Jessi, viewers will learn about what it takes to become a Korean superstar. K-Pop Idols is a six-part series that premiered on Apple TV+ on August 30.

Drive Away Dolls

Poor Things' Margaret Qualley and Miracle Workers' Geraldine Viswanathan play two friends in desperate need of a getaway. Due to a miscommunication, the duo unknowingly rents a car holding a secret stash meant for a criminal operation. Chaos ensues as they find themselves being chased by unsavory characters. Drive Away Dolls is packed with talent, including appearances from Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo and Beanie Feldstein. As a bonus, anyone can watch this film streaming on Freevee now at no cost.

The Killer

Action director John Woo's latest project is The Killer. Emmy-nominee Nathalie Emmanuel plays Zee, an infamous assassin who is mentored by a mysterious handler (Sam Worthington). When sent to take care of a young woman, (Space Force's Diana Silvers), Zee falters on the job for the first time. Her decision to disobey orders leads to alliances breaking and the attention of local law enforcement. The Killer premiered on Peacock on August 23.

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

Steve McNair, who was nicknamed 'Air McNair' during his impressive NFL quarterback career, was killed by multiple gunshot wounds in 2009. Untold: The Murder of Air McNair goes into the professional athlete's murder and the events that unfolded before and after the tragic occurrence. This is the first of three stories for Netflix's Untold series, which investigates shocking situations in the world of sports. Untold: The Murder of Air McNair premiered on August 20.

Classified (Season 1)

When Ella Gardner (The Orville's Imani Pullum) finds herself in legal trouble after a protest, she has to move from California to South Africa. Living with her estranged father in a new country is challenging enough, but Ella soon learns her step-mom is a major player in the CIA, complicating things further. On top of it all, she's trying to succeed at an international school with the most elite students. Classified premiered on Prime Video on August 22.

Muslim Matchmaker (Season 1)

Brought to you by the creator of Indian Matchmaking, Muslim Matchmaker is a new unscripted series coming to Hulu. Hoda and Yasmin, two expert matchmakers, are helping Muslim American singles find love without relying on dating apps. From the cringiest dates to instant connections, this show navigates the complexities of dating for modern singles of the faith. The complete season of Muslim Matchmaker dropped to Hulu on August 20.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Furiosa, the latest installation of the Mad Max Saga. This dystopian action film gives viewers the origin story of the warrior Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film). Furiosa, taken from her family, faces many trials on her quest to find her way back home. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiered on Max on August 16.

Emily in Paris (Season 4) - Part One

As of August 15, Lily Collins is back as Emily Cooper in Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris. Emily finds herself single after the events with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her ex-boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) in season 3. Both suitors reenter Emily's orbit shortly after she decides to embrace the single life and consider new men. Will it finally work out for one of these past lovers? Fans may have to wait to find out until part 2 of season 4 drops on September 12.

JACKPOT!

Starring John Cena and Awkwafina, JACKPOT! is directed by Bridesmaids' director Paul Feig. Set in 2030, Katie (Awkwafina) unexpectedly wins a Grand Jackpot and becomes a murder target as people try to steal her ticket to claim the money for themselves. Unexpected help comes from Noel (Cena) who vows to help her make it alive until she can cash out the prize. Simu Liu, Seann William Scott and Machine Gun Kelly also star in JACKPOT!, which premiered on Prime Video on August 15.

Bad Monkey

Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) is let go from his detective job at the Miami PD due to his reckless behavior. Looking for work, he takes on the task of delivering a package to a recent widow (Meredith Hagner). When the wife doesn't appear to be upset at her husband's passing, he believes she has something to do with his untimely death. Diving back into the world of investigation, Yancy quickly finds himself in danger. Bad Monkey premiered on Apple TV+ on August 14.

Night Swim

Starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, Night Swim will now be available on streaming after its run in theaters. Night Swim tells the story of the Waller family as they move into their new home. Excited to take advantage of the house's swimming pool (which hasn't been used in 15 years), the family soon learns something sinister resides in the depths. Night Swim premiered on Freevee on August 13.

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars

The Olympics may be over, but you can still watch the best competitors around the globe go head-to-head in RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars. RuPaul has gathered the most fierce drag performers around the world to compete for a grand prize of $200,000. Alyssa Edwards from the original series and the All-Stars series will be representing the United States. RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premiered on Paramount+ on August 16.

The Instigators

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck star in The Instigators, a film about a heist gone wrong. When a desperate father (Damon) and ex-con (Affleck) are out of options, they partner up to rob a corrupt politician. When things go sideways, the two quickly realize they're in over their heads. They convince a therapist (Hong Chau) to help them out before things get messy. The Instigators premiered on Apple TV+ on August 9.

Dance Moms: A New Era

Dance Moms is back, but with a new generation of dancers and moms, and a different coach at the center. Dance Moms: A New Era is everything you know and love about the original, just with new faces and new drama. Young dancers will be pushed to their limit as they try and take their skills to the next level. Dance Moms: A New Era premiered on Hulu on August 7.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

The fourth and final season of Netflix's Umbrella Academy premiered on August 8. This season, the Hargreeves siblings will go up against The Keepers. While we don't know exactly what's in store, based on past seasons we are sure to expect epic fight scenes, hilarious quips and all the dysfunctional family drama.

Are You Sure?!

Before their military enlistment, BTS's Jimin and Jung Kook had a summer of fun in 2023. These moments are documented in Disney+'s new series Are You Sure?! The pair from the popular K-pop group vacation in the United States where they try new experiences that ultimately lead to chaos and laughter. The first two episodes of Are You Sure?! dropped to Disney+ on August 8.

French Girl

Zach Braff and Vanessa Hudgens star in French Girl, a movie now streaming on Freevee. Braff plays Gordon, a hopeless romantic who has his world turned upside down when his girlfriend moves to Quebec. To make things worse, his girlfriend will now be working closely with her ex (Hudgens). Misadventures ensue as Gordon does all he can to win back the love of his life.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears

The Emmy-winning sports series, Hard Knocks is back for its 19th edition. This year the documentary crew will follow the Chicago Bears at their training camp as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season. Football fans will get to go behind the scenes and see how General Manager Ryan Poles and Head Coach Matt Eberflus run the Chicago Bears. The first episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears premiered on Max on August 6.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wes Ball, whose past projects include the Maze Runner trilogy, directs the latest film in the Planet of the Apes franchise. In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the apes have completely taken over and live in harmony, while humans hide in the shadows. When a new leader takes over and wants to end the human threat forever, an unlikely alliance forms between one human (The Witcher's Freya Allan) and a primate. The movie premiered on Hulu on August 2.

