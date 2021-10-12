With Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Discovery+ and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing your next binge-worthy show or the main event at movie night. However, sometimes the amount of great film and television available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to hours scrolling Netflix aimlessly, hoping to land on that perfect piece of content.



Scroll no more! To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream right now-- including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites and titles you may have missed the (well-deserved) hype on originally that are worth circling back for.



From a horror flick suitable for spooky season to your next bake-off comfort show, we’ve got your content covered this week. For even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guide for everything new on Prime Video and Hulu in October.



Here are the best TV shows and movies to stream this week:

Welcome to the Blumhouse Amazon

From the producers of Get Out and The Invisible Man, Amazon and Blumhouse’s horror series, Welcome to the Blumhouse, continues this year with four new films joining the streaming platform. Bingo Hell follows a spirited senior citizen who must fight against a sinister businessman to protect the residents of her low-income community. Black as Night is an action-horror hybrid set in New Orleans in which a teenager crafts a revenge plan against a horde of local vampires. The Manor tells the story of a sleepy nursing home in which an evil force is preying on the residents. Madres is about a young Mexican-American couple in the 1970’s who move to a small rural town to manage an isolated farm ahead of the birth of their first child. All of these films, including last year’s movies in Amazon’s Welcome to the Blumhouse series, are available to stream now.



Watch on Prime Video



Baker's Dozen

Hulu

Hulu is finally hopping on the bake-off train with Baker’s Dozen. 13 bakers, some amateurs and some professional, gather and compete for a chance at a $5,000 grand prize. The show is broken into three rounds, the first centers around creativity and presentation, the second around taste, and the third round combines the two in a fantastical dessert mashup. Hosted by The Real’s Tamera Mowry-Housley and Former White House pastry chef, Bill Yosses, this delightful (and delicious) competition is streaming now on Hulu.



Watch on Hulu



Unidentified with Demi Lovato

Richie Knapp/Peacock

Demi Lovato is confident about their journey through the world of aliens. The pop singer is bringing their friend Matthew and sister Dallas along for the televised ride as they speak with leading experts, interview alien eyewitnesses, and conduct tests to search for the truth about UFOs in this four-part, extraterrestrial docuseries, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock



The Many Saints of Newark

Ryan Stetz/HBO

Starring the son of the original Tony Soprano himself, The Many Saints of Newark is taking viewers way back to the 60’s and 70’s, before all of the events in the Emmy-winning show take place. This prequel film shows young Tony’s life, growing up when his father and uncle ran the family kingdom in Newark, New Jersey. Frequent Sopranos episode director Alan Taylor and former Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner return alongside creator David Chase to create this highly-anticipated prequel, streaming on HBO Max through the end of October.

Watch on HBO Max



I Know What You Did Last Summer

Amazon

Based on the Lois Duncan novel of the same name, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of teenagers who, after a fatal car crash, feel as though they’re being haunted by their victim. The teens quickly realize that their perceived ghost is actually a serial killer who is stalking them, and the trailer suggests that it only gets crazier from there. The first season of I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres on Oct. 15.



Sign Up to Watch on Prime Video



The Morning Show, Season 2

Apple TV+

TV's wildest and most watchable series is back for season in the morning show trenches. Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) must contend with even more drama on and off screen this year, with Holland Taylor, Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies joining the cast. New episodes every Friday.

Watch on Apple TV+

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Amazon Studios

Prom kings and queens and everyone in between, grab your tiaras and highest heels and tune in to The Jamie Show. Based on the musical of the same name, Everybody's Talking About Jamie stars Max Harwood as Jamie New, whose dream of attending prom in drag sends his small English town into a tizzy.

Watch on Prime Video

Cry Macho

Warner Bros.

Cry Macho may sound like a movie Clint Eastwood would have directed and starred in the '70s, which is apt because that's when the drama is set. In it, Eastwood plays a one-time rodeo star who accepts a job escorting a boy (newcomer Eduardo Minett) home from Mexico. Macho-ness and some crying likely ensues.

Watch on HBO Max

Malignant

Warner Bros.

Though he's currently under the sea shooting the Aquaman sequel, the latest from director James Wan is a return to form: With Malignant, he returns to his Insidious and Conjuring roots for a horror flick about a woman (Annabelle Wallis) whose imaginary friend may or may not be committing grisly murders.

Watch on HBO Max

Lucifer, Season 6

Netflix

The devil is in the details -- and in his final season, as Netflix wraps up the story of TV's most charming fallen angel (Tom Ellis). And though he's been resurrected once before, this time it's ending for good. So, will Lucifer become God? And will he and Chloe (Lauren German) get a happy ending? Tune in to say goodbye.

Watch on Netflix

Cinderella

Amazon Studios

At long last, a Cinderella story featuring the music of Janet Jackson, Ed Sheeran and JLO. Camila Cabello stars as titular princess in this modern retelling/jukebox musical from writer-director Kay Cannon, with Billy Porter as her fairy godmother, Idina Menzel as her wicked stepmother and Nicholas Galitzine as her Prince Charming.

Watch on Prime Video

Happier Than Ever

Disney

Who could have predicted Disney+ would be the go-to streamer for your favorite pop star's new projects? First there was Beyoncé with Black Is King, then Taylor Swift with her intimate Folklore concert film, now it's Billie Eilish's turn. Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles sees her performing every song from her latest album -- in order -- from L.A.'s legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Watch on Disney+

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu

Steve Martin. Martin Short. Selena Gomez. Need we say more? The comedic voices of two different generations (Wizards of Waverly Place was seminal) united for a true crime-inspired comedy about neighbors recording a podcast while attempting to solve a murder in their Upper West Side apartment building. Can they solve the mystery before one of them ends up dead too?

Watch on Hulu

Cruella

Disney

Who was Cruella de Vil before she became the puppy murderer we all know and love? As played by Emma Stone in this origin story, she's an aspiring fashion designer named Estrella. You'll have to tune in to find out how Dalmatians factor in, but expect endless over-the-top costumes and appearances by other beloved characters, too. Now available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Watch on Disney+

Vacation Friends

20th Century Studios

What happens on vacation doesn't stay on vacation in this raunchy comedy about a newly engaged couple (Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji) who befriend a pair of partiers (John Cena and Meredith Hagner) in Mexico -- but regret it when the tequila-chugging, jet ski-crashing twosome show up at their wedding.

Watch on Hulu

The Other Two, Season 2

HBO Max

The funniest show on TV makes the jump to HBO Max for its second season, in which struggling actor Cary (Drew Tarver) and wannabe manager Brooke (Heléne Yorke) not only have to deal with their little brother's overnight fame but their mom's (Molly Shannon) new daytime talk show!

Watch on HBO Max

iCarly

Nickelodeon

Lizzie McGuire may not be getting the grown up reboot of our dreams but iCarly, with Miranda Cosgrove reprising her role as the titular influencer 10 years after the Nickelodeon series ended, successfully pulled it out. Season 1 is now streaming full as Carly navigates dating and other 20-something drama in the social media age.

Watch on Paramount+

Reminiscence

Warner Bros.

Hugh Jackman's private investigator exists in a not-so-far-off future, where global warming has submerged the city of Miami and sci-fi tech allows you to escape into better memories from the past. That's how he becomes entangled with a missing femme fatale (Rebecca Ferguson) in Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy's feature debut.

Watch on HBO Max

Truth Be Told, Season 2

Apple TV+

Octavia Spencer is back as true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell and investigating a new case that involves her childhood friend-turned-media mogul. That's where Kate Hudson comes in, for her first-ever starring TV gig. (If you don't count the string of guest star appearances she did on Glee.)

Watch on Apple TV+

The Chair

Netflix

If Sandra Oh's on it, we're watching: Grey's Anatomy, Killing Eve, and now The Chair, a dramedy in which she plays the first woman to chair her department at the prestigious Pembroke University. Jay Duplass and Holland co-star, with Amanda Peet serving as showrunner on her first series.

Watch on Netflix

CODA

Apple TV+

The only hearing person in her family, high schooler Ruby (Locke & Key's Emilia Jones) comes of age when she discovers a passion for music. (The title is short for "Child of Deaf Adults.") CODA was the breakout film at Sundance this year and is now streaming, co-starring Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant.

Watch on Apple TV+

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 2

Paramount+

If Eugene Cordero was your breakout star of Loki, then you can get a lot more of him aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, as Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Cordero) and Tendi (Noël Wells) return for a new season of animated hijinks on a journey to live long and prosper.

Watch on Paramount+

Schmigadoon!

Apple TV+

From the streamer that brought Ted Lasso into your life comes another winsome comedy starring two comedians who deserve the world: Cecily Strong (an undersung hero of SNL) and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple who find themselves trapped in a musical from the '40s and unable to escape until they find true love. Season finale now streaming.

Watch on Apple TV+

Jungle Cruise

Disney

Based on the beloved Disney attraction, the adventure stars Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton, a turn of the century researcher who travels to the Amazon in search of a legendary tree with the ability to cure all known maladies. There, she hires a hapless riverboat skipper named Frank (Dwayne Johnson), to take her down the river. Punnery ensues. (Available with Premier Access)

Watch on Disney+

FBOY Island

HBO Max

Have fun explaining this title to your mom. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the series drops three single gals onto an island with a cavalcade of guys who are either genuinely looking for love -- or are f**kboys, which in this case means they're just there for the cash (but probably wouldn't turn down a FBOY With Benefits sitch). The women must figure out who's who. As for us? We're already in love with this dumb, dumb program.

Watch on HBO Max

Ted Lasso, Season 2

Apple TV+

Everybody's favorite "football" coach is back for another season of kindness, biscuits and some sports, too. Following a history-making Emmy nominations haul, season 2 will get rom-commyy for Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and AFC Richmond fight to prove themselves on the pitch. New episodes weekly.

Watch on Apple TV+

Black Widow

Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson's original Avenger finally gets her own solo film: A globetrotting spy thriller that sees Natasha on the run and teaming up her "sister," Yelena (Florence Pugh), to take on a comic book baddie named Taskmaster. Rachel Weisz co-stars as a fellow Widow-turned-shady scientist with David Harbour as the Russian super soldier, Red Guardian. (Available with Premier Acess)

Watch on Disney+

Gossip Girl

HBO Max

She's baaaaaack. Everyone's favorite digital tattletale has moved on from Serena and Blair to sink her claws into a new clique in this continuation of the iconic series -- with a twist. Kristen Bell returns as the voice of Gossip Girl, alongside a sexy new cast of Upper East Siders.

Watch on HBO Max

Rugrats

Nickelodeon

It's the same Rugrats you loved with a kid, just for the 21 century. The iconic '90s cartoon returns with a CG- makeover, but while it may look different, it will sound the same: Tommy Pickles and his pint-sized friends are all voiced by the same actors from when you were young, ready to embark on new adventures.

Watch on Paramount+

Friends and The Reunion

HBO Max

Your favorite Central Perk sextet is streaming on HBO Max, and there's no better time to binge the entire series than with the debut of the years-in-the-making reunion. Catch up with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross, check in on Ugly Naked Guy, grab a coffee from Gunther and figure out, once and for all, if they were really "on a break."

Watch on HBO Max

Bridgerton

Netflix

While it’s being liked to Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, Bridgerton is a true Shondaland original. The ensemble series about high society kicks off as Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the revered and expansive Bridgerton family, makes her debut in London’s marriage market and become the subject of the mysterious Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet.

Watch on Netflix

The Flight Attendant

HBO Max

If you haven't caught The Flight Attendant yet, it's time to get on board. Kaley Cuoco returns to TV for her first live-action role since The Big Bang Theory in this HBO Max mystery, playing Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a night of drunken sex with a handsome stranger (Michiel Huisman), only to find her lover gruesomely murdered in her hotel bed.

Watch on HBO Max

Star Trek: Discovery

Paramount+

Disco'sthird season picked up after a game-changing cliffhanger, when Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew blasted off 930 years into the future. Season 3 also welcomed the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, plus a mysterious ally, Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), and his furry companion, a cat named Grudge.

Watch on Paramount+

Hamilton

Disney+

The beloved (and 11-time Tony-winning) Broadway musical is finally available to watch at home, offering fans a composite of several productions of the hip-hop founding father saga recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original 2016 cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more.

Watch on Disney+

Survivor

CBS

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor has continued to outwit, outplay and outlast, delivering some of reality TV's most grueling challenges and compelling personalities. Stream every season of the ultimate competition show on Paramount+ now.

Watch on Paramount+

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’

Here's How to Catch Up on 007 Films Before You Watch 'No Time to Die'

The Best Episodes of 'The Office' You Can Binge Right Now

How to Watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' Films

The Definitive Guide to Binge-Watching 'Friends' on HBO Max

How to Watch ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and Catch up on ‘The Sopranos

How to Watch ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

How to Watch the Hulu's New Britney Spears Documentary

How to Watch ‘Law & Order: SVU’ on Hulu

How to Watch Nicole Kidman's New Show 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

How to Watch NFL Football