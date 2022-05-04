Best Watches on Amazon to Gift This Mother's Day 2022

Mother's Day is just days away! If you're looking to give mom the gift of time, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has tons of markdowns on designer watches — you can find deals for up to 66% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado, Bulova, Fossil, Kate Spade, and more. We gathered the best deals on watches for both the moms and dads in your life.

With Mother's Day on May 8. and Father's Day a month away, the watches we found would make great gift for the dads, husbands, wives, brothers, new moms and other loved ones in your lives. From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's deals selection of dressy and casual watches.

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET as we bring you the best watch deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Women's Watches

Watches for Dad

Bulova Moonwatch Amazon Bulova Moonwatch The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. $675 $582 Buy Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. $250 $170 Buy Now

