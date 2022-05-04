Best Watches on Amazon to Gift This Mother's Day 2022
Mother's Day is just days away! If you're looking to give mom the gift of time, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has tons of markdowns on designer watches — you can find deals for up to 66% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado, Bulova, Fossil, Kate Spade, and more. We gathered the best deals on watches for both the moms and dads in your life.
With Mother's Day on May 8. and Father's Day a month away, the watches we found would make great gift for the dads, husbands, wives, brothers, new moms and other loved ones in your lives. From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's deals selection of dressy and casual watches.
Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET as we bring you the best watch deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Women's Watches
The Series 7 features the largest, most advanced display and better durability than Apple's previous smartwatch models.
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch is perfect for a polished and chic look. This Kate Spade watch is available in 15 different colors and styles for any look.
A sophisticated bracelet watch made by Fossil that can be worn any season. Take this watch to your local fossil store for free engraving.
If you're looking for a simple watch that makes a statement, this Nine West Women's Strap Watch is exactly what you need (especially at this price).
Get 66% off this Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch. With over 6,000 reviews, this watch is a popular watch available in 17 different colors and styles.
The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials.
This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's an elegant gift that will stun.
This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet.
A gorgeous watch at a gorgeous price makes the perfect gift.
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. This watch features rose-gold hands and markers.
Watches for Dad
This iconic Movado Swiss-Quartz Watch features a gold-plated over stainless steel strap for an elegant and timeless look.
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors.
This watch from Tommy Hilfiger is sporty, classy and a great value.
The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions.
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker.
A classic watch at a price you can't beat.
A timeless watch crafted with genuine luggage brown leather. This Fossil watch will make the perfect gift.
