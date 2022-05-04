Shopping

Best Watches on Amazon to Gift This Mother's Day 2022

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Designer Watches
Westend61/Getty Images

Mother's Day is just days away! If you're looking to give mom the gift of time, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has tons of markdowns on designer watches — you can find deals for up to 66% off top watch brands such as Apple, Garmin, Movado, Bulova, Fossil, Kate Spade, and more. We gathered the best deals on watches for both the moms and dads in your life.

With Mother's Day on May 8. and Father's Day a month away, the watches we found would make great gift for the dads, husbands, wives, brothers, new moms and other loved ones in your lives. From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs to smart watches, you're sure to find a good deal on a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's deals selection of dressy and casual watches. 

Ahead, shop big deals on the best designer watches, and keep checking back with ET as we bring you the best watch deals, markdowns and deep discounts from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Women's Watches

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7

The Series 7 features the largest, most advanced display and better durability than Apple's previous smartwatch models. 

$400$329
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch

Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch is perfect for a polished and chic look. This Kate Spade watch is available in 15 different colors and styles for any look.

$178$109
Fossil Women's Riley Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Multifunction Quartz Watch
Fossil Women's Riley Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Multifunction Quartz Watch
Amazon
Fossil Women's Riley Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Multifunction Quartz Watch

A sophisticated bracelet watch made by Fossil that can be worn any season. Take this watch to your local fossil store for free engraving.

$145$79
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
Amazon
Nine West Women's Strap Watch

If you're looking for a simple watch that makes a statement, this Nine West Women's Strap Watch is exactly what you need (especially at this price).

$37$22
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch

Get 66% off this Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch. With over 6,000 reviews, this watch is a popular watch available in 17 different colors and styles.

$65$22
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch

The Michael Kors Women's Bradshaw Stainless Steel 43MM Chronograph Watch is crafted in silver and gold-tone featuring blue sunray dial with Roman numerals indices, a date window and three chronograph subdials.

$250$135
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents
Amazon
Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents

This Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch is crafted with Swarovski Crystal accents with a mother-of-pearl dial. It's an elegant gift that will stun. 

 

$325$221
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch

This Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Dress Watch is boyfriend-style watch with slender hour markers featuring printed logo at center dial and ivory resin center links on bracelet. 

$65$36
Guess 38MM Sport Watch
Guess 38MM Sport Watch
Amazon
Guess 38MM Sport Watch

A gorgeous watch at a gorgeous price makes the perfect gift. 

$115$86
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch

A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color from Nine West. This watch features rose-gold hands and markers.

$37$27

Watches for Dad

Movado Men's Swiss-Quartz Watch
Movado Men's Swiss-Quartz Watch
Amazon
Movado Men's Swiss-Quartz Watch

This iconic Movado Swiss-Quartz Watch features a gold-plated over stainless steel strap for an elegant and timeless look.

$595$378
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch

The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.

$295
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors.

$200$106
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

This watch from Tommy Hilfiger is sporty, classy and a great value. 

$210$110
Bulova Moonwatch
Bulova Moonwatch 96B258
Amazon
Bulova Moonwatch

The Bulova Moonwatch is designed for someone who appreciates style and status. This classy timepiece is a special edition to celebrate its partnership with NASA to make time devices for 46 missions. 

$675$582
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. 

$250$170
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

A classic watch at a price you can't beat. 

$62$43
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch

A timeless watch crafted with genuine luggage brown leather. This Fossil watch will make the perfect gift.

$139$90

RELATED CONTENT:

30 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Ship Fast on Amazon

Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Mother's Day

15 Mother's Day Gift Cards for Every Type of Mom

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Save Up to 50% on Oribe and Laneige at Amazon Mother's Day Beauty Sale

Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The 6 Best Mother's Day Flower Delivery Deals to Make Mom Proud

The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop This Weekend: Nectar, Tempur-Pedic and More

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals Right Now: Save Up to $650 On The Galaxy S21 FE