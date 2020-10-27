BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Bet Hip Hop Awards are here! Tuesday night's show honors the best in hip hop, with DaBaby leading the pack with 12 nominations, Roddy Ricch earning 11 nods, and Megan Thee Stallion and Drake each scoring eight.

Honoring the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms, and the most impactful protest tracks, the 2020 ceremony also includes performances from stars including 2 Chainz, Quavo and Jhené Aiko.

ET will be updating the list throughout the night as the categories are presented, and the winners will be marked in bold.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below:



BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

*WINNER - Pop Smoke

Rod Wave



LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

*WINNER - Rapsody



BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

"BOP" - DaBaby

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Toosie Slide" - Drake

"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake

"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby

"The Box" - Roddy Ricch



BEST COLLABORATION

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake

"WHATS POPPIN (Remix)" - Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne

"Savage (Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

"Hot Girl Summer" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

"Ballin'" - Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch



BEST DUO OR GROUP

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run the Jewels



BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

DJ OF THE YEAR

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike WiLL Made-It

Mustard

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

SONG OF THE YEAR

"BOP" - DaBaby – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy

"Life Is Good" - Future feat. Drake – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

"Rockstar" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Produced by SethInTheKitchen

"Savage (Remix)" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – Produced by J. White Did It

"The Box" - Roddy Ricch – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

"Toosie Slide" - Drake – Produced by OZ

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blame it on Baby - DaBaby

Kirk - DaBaby

High Off Life - Future

My Turn - Lil Baby

Suga - Megan Thee Stallion

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch



HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Beyoncé - "Savage (Remix)" (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

BIA - "Best on Earth" (Russ feat. BIA)

Cardi B - "Writing on the Wall" (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future - "Roses (Remix)" (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch - "Rockstar" (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott - "Hot (Remix)" (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

IMPACT TRACK

"Lockdown" - Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock

"Rockstar (BLM Remix)" - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Snow on tha Bluff" - J. Cole

"The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby

"Afeni" - Rapsody feat. PJ Morton

"Sue Me" - Wale feat. Kelly Price

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Djonga (BRAZIL)

Kaaris (FRANCE)

Khaligraph Jones (KENYA)

Meryl (FRANCE)

Ms Banks (UK)

Nasty C (SOUTH AFRICA)

Stormzy (UK)

