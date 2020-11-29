BET Soul Train Awards 2020: See All the Performances!

The 2020 BET Soul Train Awards proved to be the perfect way to end the Thanksgiving weekend! The star-studded night of celebration brought out some big names and even bigger performances as everyone from Brandy to Babyface performed.

Brandy's frequent collaborator, Monica, also gave a great performance but she wasn't the only one! Ceelo Green, Smokey Robinson, Moses Sumney, Skip Marley and Chanté Moore -- among many others -- were on hand to deliver some show-stopping performances.

The annual celebration of soul, R&B and hip-hop was hosted for the third time by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, and clearly did not disappoint.

Check out a full round-up of all the impressive performances from this year's BET Soul Train Awards below:

Brandy -- ‘Say Something & ‘Borderline’

Ella Mai -- ‘Not Another Love Song’

Jazmine Sullivan -- ‘Lost Ones’ & ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’



Moses Sumney



Shanice, PJ Morton, Chante Moore & Stokley in 2020 Soul Cypher



Babyface & Lucky Daye -- "Shoulda"

Ceelo Green -- Medley of Go-go Hits, Incluidng "Baby Please Don’t Go," "Da Butt," and "Sardines."



Charlie Wilson & Smokey Robinson -- "All My Love"

Snoh Aalegra -- "I Want You Around"



Ella Nicole -- "Easy"



Monica -- Medley of "Trenches," "Don't Take It Personal," "Before You Walk Out My Life," "Angel of Mine," "So Gone," and "Everything To Me"

