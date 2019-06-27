Beth Chapman Will Be Honored With 2 Memorial Services

Beth Chapman, the late star of Dog's Most Wanted, will be honored with two memorial services in the coming days.



Her family spoke with Hawaii News Now on Thursday where her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, revealed their plans to have two separate events honoring the life of the family’s matriarch. One will be held in Hawaii and one will be in Colorado.



"We would like to do some sort of water paddle out, we know that for sure," Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, said alongside her father. "It actually makes us feel, you know, warm, to know how much our mother was loved."



Additionally, ET can confirm that A&E, the network that created Dog the Bounty Hunter, intends to add a special "in memory of" title card for Chapman to end each episode of a Monday marathon.



"We are very saddened by the loss of Beth Chapman and our thoughts are with Dog and the entire Chapman family during this difficult time," A&E shared in a statement.



ET has also learned that WGNA will be airing Dog’s Most Wanted as planned and that the show remains in production.

On Wednesday morning, ET learned that Chapman died at Hawaii's Queen's Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. local time and that her entire family was by her side. She had been battling throat cancer since 2017.

While speaking with Hawaii News Now on Thursday, Duane also shared what his wife said to him in her final moments.



"One of the last things she said [was], 'This is a test of my faith.' She had faith and then that was it," he said. "... There's things you go through when you're dying, like steps. Like you do when you lose someone. You get mad at them and then you go through all these steps. Well, the last step when you're dying is to accept it. And she said to me the other day, 'Honey, that last step I ain't taking.' Go Bethy."



"She did it her way. There's some things [I can't say], you know, I have a network and a contract, but there's some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, 'We've never, ever seen anything like this,'" Duane said, referring to his WGN America reality show, Dog's Most Wanted, he also stated. "...She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long. And the reason she fought, she liked life, but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her."



See more on Chapman below.

