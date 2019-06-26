'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Beth Chapman to Be Cremated

Before her death, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman had made her wishes very clear regarding her funeral arrangements.

ET has learned that Beth -- who died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer -- will be cremated, per her final wishes.

Beth died at Hawaii's Queen's Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. local time. ET has learned her entire family was by her side.

Beth's husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, confirmed the news of her passing on Twitter.

"It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," Duane tweeted. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

News of Beth's death comes after ET learned she had been put into a medically-induced coma. A rep for the Chapman family told ET that she had been admitted to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 22, and that her situation was serious.

See more about Beth's life and cancer battle in the video below.

- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

