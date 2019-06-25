Beth Chapman, 51, is in “very grave condition" as she fights for her life in a Hawaii hospital, ET has learned.

A source says Beth, who is married to Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Duane "Dog" Chapman, has been “heavily sedated” since she was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center on Saturday, and that her mother has flown to Hawaii to be by her daughter’s side.

Dog and the couple’s children have also been by her side “around the clock,” the source says.

The source added that doctors are “doing their best to keep her comfortable” while the family continues to pray for a miracle.

On Monday, Dog shared a hospital snap on his Twitter account, showing Beth's blingy manicure.

“You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!” he wrote.

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

He also called for prayers from fans in a tweet posted late on Saturday night, writing, "Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

A rep for the Chapman family confirmed to ET over the weekend that Beth was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and placed in a medically-induced coma amid her battle with cancer, which started with a stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017.

In November 2017, the family shared that the cancer had been removed, but it returned in 2018 and Beth had surgery in November to remove a mass from her throat. She began chemotherapy the next month, but was hospitalized again in April.

See more on the family below.

