Beth Chapman is currently undergoing treatments for throat cancer.

A source tells ET that the 51-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter star began chemotherapy last month in Los Angeles.

"The [treatments] are going well, but they certainly take their toll on Beth," the source says. "She's a trooper though and a very tough lady."

The source adds that Beth and her husband, Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, also recently started filming for the new WGN America TV series, Dogs Most Wanted, and while the Chapmans "certainly have a lot on their plate" right now, they have been getting a lot of "great support" from their fans and Beth's doctors.

As ET previously reported, Beth beat the same cancer back in 2017. Doctors found the cancer had returned, however, during an emergency surgery she underwent two months ago to remove a mass in her throat.

