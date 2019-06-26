Beth Chapman's Cancer Battle Featured in 'Dog's Most Wanted' Teaser

Beth Chapman's legacy will live on in her and Duane "Dog" Chapman's new series, Dog's Most Wanted.

The reality star died following a battle with cancer, ET learned on Wednesday morning. Just weeks earlier, WGN America released the first teaser for Dog's Most Wanted, which showed some of Beth's fight against the disease.

"Duane 'Dog' Chapman here -- my wife, the love of my life, was fighting for her life," Duane says in the clip, as he and Beth stare down the camera. Flashes of Beth in the hospital appear on the screen. "Instead of being at home, helping her, I'm out here looking for you. So, I'm warning you in advance -- may God have mercy on you when I get you, because I won't."

"You've been warned," Beth adds.

ET learned that Beth died at Hawaii's Queen's Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday and that her entire family was by her side. Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, and she told fans two months later that her cancer had been completely removed. Beth's cancer returned last year, and a source told ET on Tuesday that she was in "very grave condition" after being put into a medically-induced coma.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," Duane tweeted on Wednesday morning. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

"Duane and the Chapman 'ohana send their love and a sincere mahalo to everyone who prayed for Beth throughout this journey," a family spokeswoman added in a statement to ET on Wednesday.

Beth filmed several episodes of Dog's Most Wanted before her death, and the series is still in production. In a statement to ET on Wednesday, WGN said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans."

See more on Beth in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Beth and Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Complex Love Story and 13-Year Marriage

Beth Chapman's Family and Friends Pay Tribute to Reality Star Following Her Death

Beth Chapman, 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star, Dead at 51

Related Gallery