Beth Chapman's Family and Friends Pay Tribute to Reality Star Following Her Death
Beth Chapman's loved ones are paying tribute to her.
Following her death on Wednesday, Beth's friends and family took to social media to share their condolences for the late reality star. Beth, who fought a long battle with cancer, starred on Dog the Bounty Hunter alongside her husband, Duane Chapman, prior to her death early Wednesday morning at age 51.
Duane was the first to share the devastating news on Twitter, writing, "It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
Beth's youngest daughter, 20-year-old Bonnie Chapman, posted a series of tweets for her mom.
"Love you forever mom," she wrote. "You've got a halo now."
"I’ll never forget you, mama," she added in a second tweet. "You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go."
Bonnie also praised her mom's "beautiful smile" and admitted, "I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed."
In one tweet, Bonnie shut down internet trolls who were saying negative things about her mother in the wake of Beth's death.
"For those talking s**t about my mother after her death, shame on you," Bonnie wrote. "My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman."
Likewise, Beth's stepdaughter, 32-year-old Lyssa, shared her love for Beth online. "Beth we love you," she wrote.
Celebs including Scott Baio and Isaiah Washington also expressed their grief, with the former sending his "deepest sympathy and prayers" to her family and the latter simply writing, "#MySleeptweet RIP Beth Chapman"
Keep reading to see more tributes for Beth.
RELATED CONTENT:
Beth Chapman, 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star, Dead at 51
Beth Chapman in 'Very Grave Condition' as Family Prays for a Miracle, Source Says
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Beth Chapman Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Procedure
Related Gallery