Bethany Hamilton Gives Birth to Third Son on Valentine’s Day

Bethany Hamilton is officially a mom of 3!

The surfer gave birth to her third son with husband, Adam Dirks, on Valentine's Day, growing her surf-loving ohana by one more. Dirks announced the arrival of baby Micah on Hamilton's website.

"It's a boy! His name is Micah," Dirks wrote. "Mama is happy and healthy. We are just so thankful that everything went really smooth!"

The Christian youth minister went on to call Micah's birth a "blessing" and "the perfect Valentine's Day present."

"It’s an amazing blessing… the birthing process and the miracle of life that God has given. We are humbled and thankful that we get another opportunity to raise a son in his faith. Hopefully we can be good examples and love on him," Dirks added.

Hamilton announced she was pregnant with baby no. 3 back in October, sharing a sweet video of her two boys kissing and hugging her growing baby bump.

"Grateful for more family fun to come!!" Hamilton captioned the post.

In a Jun. 2020 interview with Hawai'i Magazine, she opened up about being a mother of two.

"It feels like it’s a never-ending balancing act. I think it will always be like that—in an awesome way," she said before touching on how she and Dirks are "a team unit." "We split a lot of the work. Even though I do a lot, I also feel like I’m still a full-time mom. The only time they’re not with me is when I’m out in the ocean, pretty much. They just are a part of our life very thoroughly and just come along for the ride."

Hamilton famously recovered from a 2003 shark attack in which she lost her left arm. The mother-of-three previously spoke about the challenges of motherhood with one arm, while pregnant with her first child in 2015.

"Motherhood with one arm, I've been kind of thinking about it. I often forget that I have one arm, but when I think about a squirming baby, changing the diaper and just me and this squirmy baby," Hamilton said. "It could be really challenging."

The surfer has mastered the challenge, now adding baby no. 3 to that never-ending balancing act. Micah joins his brothers Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2.

