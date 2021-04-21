Bethenny Frankel Lands Her Own Series on HBO Max

Bethenny Frankel is looking for her second in command and it's sure to be a drama-filled journey along the way. On Wednesday, HBO Max dropped the trailer for the former Real Housewives of New York City star's brand new series, The Big Shot With Bethenny.

In the new show, aspiring business moguls will compete for a chance to be Bethenny's vice president of operations for her multiple brands. The candidates will compete in real-life tasks and challenges, in which they're tested to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top.

"You have to understand e-commerce, licensing, social media," Bethenny says in the trailer about the type of person she's looking for. "I need someone to run this goddamn circus."

She's also just as blunt as ever.

"Nicole was wearing a crop top," she says at one point about one competitor. "Who the f**k wears a crop top to a job interview?!"

The Big Shot With Bethenny premieres on Thursday, April 29 on HBO Max.

Frankel was already talking about her new series when she guest-hosted ET back in 2019.

"We're in, like, legal paper stage for two shows that I'm partnering with [television producer] Mark Burnett on -- one that I would be in, that would focus on me and a lot of the business aspects of myself and the next stage of my life," she said. "And the other one, I'm not in. I'm just producing it."

"But both of them were my ideas," she added. "They're my execution, so it's amazing to be able to take the next step in television. And, Mark Burnett is another level -- I've met my match! I've met my match romantically [with fiance Paul Bernon], and I've met my match, creatively, business-wise and [in] television with Mark Burnett."

