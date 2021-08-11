Bethenny Frankel Snaps Unfiltered Underwear Selfie: 'This Is Me at 50'
Bethenny Frankel is embracing her natural beauty.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing an unfiltered photo of herself posing in the mirror in just a bra and panties. In her caption, the 50-year-old expressed the importance of showcasing her "truthful and real" self.
"If I were a 'filterer' I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50," she explained, using the hashtags #zeroglam and #zerofilter. "Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it's important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls' and women's self esteem."
"It's courageous and beautiful to be real at any age," Frankel continued. "I realize that fake and filtered sells, but I'm happy over here with my followers who appreciate the difference.❤️"
Frankel's post was well-received, with celebrities like Paris Hilton and Jennie Garth taking to the comments section to applaud her for the message.
The new, unfiltered pic came just three days after Frankel posted a makeup-free selfie of herself lounging poolside. "Zero glam. Zero filter," she captioned it. "#sundayvibes #shadyvibes."
Earlier this year, Frankel opened up about fiancé Paul Bernon's "simple and beautiful" proposal. The engagement came more than two years after they first began dating in October 2018, after meeting on a dating app.
"Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos," the reality star told People. "It was very simple and beautiful."
After a brief split in October 2020, Frankel and Bernon sparked reconciliation rumors in February 2021, before confirming their reunion later that month.
Through it all, Frankel opted to keep her relationship with Bernon largely private, following her highly publicized marriage and split from Jason Hoppy. Hear more in the video below.
