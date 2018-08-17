Bethenny Frankel’s fans are there for her, through thick and thin.

The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Twitter on Friday to send a sweet thank you to her followers, days after the death of her former boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

Frankel and Shields dated on and off for a couple of years before he was found dead last Friday. The NYPD told ET at the time that units responded to a 911 call at Trump Tower in New York City at 9:19 a.m. Once inside, a 51-year-old male was discovered unconscious and unresponsive. EMS pronounced him deceased on the scene. Cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

A source told ET on Tuesday that Shields proposed to Frankel in April. “She wanted to marry him, but there was some things that needed to be worked out first and some hurdles to overcome,” the source said. "He was her family, her best friend, her partner.”

The reality star and mother of one honored Shields on Instagram on Monday, the day of his funeral in Long Island, New York.

"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever," Frankel captioned a snap of Shields lying in bed with her dog, Cookie, who died in October 2017.

See more on Frankel’s relationship with Shields in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dennis Shields Proposed to Bethenny Frankel Months Before His Sudden Death

Bethenny Frankel Posts About On-Off Boyfriend Dennis Shields' Death on Day of His Funeral

Bethenny Frankel's On-and-Off Again Boyfriend, Dennis Shields, Found Dead

Related Gallery