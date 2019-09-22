This is gonna be fun!

A new trailer for Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series, The Politician, premiered during the Emmy Awards on Sunday, giving fans a first look at Bette Midler and Judith Light's characters.

Midler and Light play Hadassah Gold and Dede Standish, respectively, in the upcoming series. While not much is known about their roles, the legendary actresses are rocking some seriously fabulous fashions as they blow air kisses and dole out snark in the new clip.

"Allow me to break it down for you," Midler's character announces from behind a desk in the trailer, which shows off several new moments from the series, also starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Zoey Deutch and more.

On The Politician, Platt plays Payton Hobart, "a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States." Each season is set to revolve around a different political race in Payton's life, beginning with his bid to be elected student body president at Saint Sebastian High School and secure a coveted admission to Harvard. "To stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image," Netflix said of the series in a press release.

When Platt sat down with ET to talk about the series, his first major role since his Tony-winning turn in the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen, he opened up about his character, who finds himself "grappling with his ambition versus his lack of empathy and his struggles with whether or not he might have an inability to see other people's feelings in the face of his own goals."

"It was a very fascinating character to get to play after playing someone so sort of mild-mannered as Evan," the actor added. "To play someone that's a bit more conniving and self-centered and conceited was a fun challenge."

The Politician premieres on Netflix on Sept. 27.

