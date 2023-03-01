Bette Midler Says She's Had 'Some Tailoring' Done on Her Face

Bette Midler is getting candid about the work she's had done to her face.

While accepting the Distinguished Collaborator award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards Monday night, the 77-year-old actress joked "Time has a way of smoothing everything out."

"I’ve been at it for close to 60 years... and I do look fabulous, I know," she continued. "I’ve had some tailoring done on my face."

Until Monday's speech, Midler has largely kept quiet about her youthful appearance, despite speculation that the singer-actress had previously gotten a facelift or Botox.

While she didn't specify what she had done, Midler has never been opposed to the idea, telling Extra back in 2008 that she was considering getting work done.

"When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think," Midler said at the time.

.@BetteMidler details her red carpet fashion sense and her love for wearing a mix of her own clothes and those designed for her! #CDGAwards#CDGA25pic.twitter.com/5Ryl9mt7oz — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) February 28, 2023

Ahead of Midler's acceptance speech, the Hocus Pocus 2 star talked fashion with On the Red Carpet, and whether she goes for comfort or glamour on the red carpet.

"Depends on how badly the day is going," Midler said when asked about her style motivation. "It depends on -- everyone's always in a tizz, and everyone's always beside themselves to if it's going to work or not, and sometimes you have three or four things that, 'I can't wear that tonight.'"

She continued, "So, it's very impromptu. It's very improvised. For me, anyway."

When it comes to her looks over the years -- both on and off-set -- sometimes, Midler said, you get it right, and other times, things go "really, really wrong."

"Often it is a mix, and sometimes you're right. And sometimes you're really, really wrong," Midler added. That's happened plenty of times."

RELATED CONTENT:

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy on Reviving ‘Hocus Pocus’ 30 Years Later

'Hocus Pocus 2': SJP Dishes on Filming with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy

'Hocus Pocus 2' Stars Open Up About Reuniting in Exclusive Featurette

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy React to 'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery