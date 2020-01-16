'Better Call Saul' Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at AMC

Season six of Better Call Saul will be its last.

Showrunner Peter Gould announced the news during AMC's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. The 13-episode season will go into production later this year and air in 2021. The renewal news comes ahead of the show's season five premiere next month.

"From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill -- now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true," Gould said. "We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season -- we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing."

Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk, debuted in 2015, two years after the series finale of Breaking Bad. The spinoff series follows con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), starting six years before the events of Breaking Bad, showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman. The 10-episode fifth season will see how Jimmy's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.

Season five of Better Call Saul kicks off with a two-night premiere airing Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Monday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

