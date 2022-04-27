Betty White's Longtime Los Angeles Home Goes on Sale for Over $10.5 Million
Watch Betty White's Last Message to Fans
CMT Music Awards 2022: Performances to Watch!
Watch Olivia Rodrigo and Paris Hilton Sing and Dance to ‘Stars A…
Watch H.E.R.’s Reaction to Winning Best Traditional R&B Performa…
GRAMMYs: Watch Brothers Osborne Call Mom on Red Carpet to Tell H…
Will Smith Oscars Slap: Academy Says He Refused to Leave Ceremon…
Chris Rock Receiving ‘Extra Security’ at First Comedy Show Follo…
‘The Bubble’: Leslie Mann Jokes Husband Judd Apatow Is ‘Bossy’ o…
Watch Brenda Song and Cole Sprouse's Surprise 'Suite Life of Zac…
‘Serving the Hamptons’ Stars Reveal Restaurant's Biggest A-List …
GRAMMYs 2022: What to Expect From Music's Biggest Night
Why Fans Think Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Lyrics Are Written Abou…
Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About 'Father Stu' and Reveals When He’ll…
'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Storms Off Tell-All Set and Cries Over Usma…
Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job
Diane Kruger Clarifies ‘Troy’ Comments and Shares Hope for Kiern…
Will Smith Oscars Slap: What Happens Next
Clive Davis Celebrates 90th Birthday With Star-Studded Event (Ex…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationships With Each Other…
Betty White’s home is up for sale! The Los Angeles residence for the iconic actress, who died at the age of 99 in December, has hit the market with a $10,575,000 price tag.
This is the first time that the property, which was reportedly purchased by the Golden Girls actress and her third husband, Allen Ludden, in 1968, has been on the market in over 50 years.
According to the listing on Sotheby’s Realty, the home has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms. The interior of the house measures 3,029 square feet while the exterior is 0.72 acres. The single-family home was built in 1952 and is in Brentwood Park.
Described as “lovingly cared for,” the home has views of the Getty Museum and mountains. The description notes, “The setting is peaceful with flower filled gardens and old growth trees.”
There are no interior tours of the home which is being sold at land value. The listing also notes that it is the perfect opportunity for the buyer to build their dream home on a flat lot with a serene country setting.
In March, the Mary Tyler Moore star’s beachfront property in Carmel, California, hit the market for $7.95 million. White and Ludden purchased the land in 1978, and the home was completed in 1981. Although Ludden died shortly after the home was built, White still called it her home away from home.
The four-bedroom home has four full bathrooms and one partial and has a panoramic view of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach and Monastery Beach from almost all of the rooms.
White died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, six days after suffering a stroke and just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. According to a death certificate obtained by ET, her cause of death was ruled a cerebrovascular accident.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cher Honors Betty White With Her Version of 'Golden Girls' Theme Song
How to Watch Betty White's 100th Birthday Documentary
Betty White Thanks Fans in Moving Video Message Days Before Her Death
Valerie Bertinelli Remembers 'Hot in Cleveland' Co-Star Betty White
What Betty White Had to Say About Turning 100 (Exclusive)