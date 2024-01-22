'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor David Gail's Cause of Death Revealed

A cause of death for David Gail, the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles actor who died on Jan. 16 at the age of 58, has been revealed.

According to a statement from his family's rep sent to multiple outlets, Gail died from "complications from sudden cardiac arrest." Medical personnel attempted to use CPR and defibrillation after finding him unresponsive. The actor was ultimately placed on life support for several days until he was pronounced dead.

"The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure," Gail's family rep said. "David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence."

Gail is best known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon on over 200 episodes of Port Charles from 1999 to 2000. He also played Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty's character, Brenda Walsh, on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Doherty remembered her on-screen love interest by sharing a photo of them from the series on her Instagram Story Monday afternoon.

@theshando

His other biggest role was on the show Savannah, where he played Dean Collins throughout the course of the short-lived primetime drama. Additional film and TV credits include Robin's Hoods, ER, JAG, and Bending All the Rules, among numerous others.

Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, was the first to confirm his death in a post on Instagram, calling her brother her "wingman" and "best friend."

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another 💔💖," she wrote.

In the statement on Monday, Gail's mother, Mary, commented on her son's death and thanked his fans for their love and support as they grieve the untimely loss.

"We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David’s dedicated fans and colleagues. We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time," she said.

Gail is survived by his mother, sister and his son, Guthier.

