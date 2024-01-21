David Gail, best known for his work on the General Hospital spinoff series Port Charles and Beverly Hills, 90210, has died. He was 58.

Gail's death was announced by his sister, Katie Colmenares, on Saturday, in a tribute she posted to Instagram celebrating his life and memory.

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Gail embracing. "The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being."

"Missing you every second of every day forever," she added. "There will never be another."

No cause of death has been disclosed yet.

Gail is best known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon on over 200 episodes of Port Charles from 1999 to 2000. He also played Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty's character, Brenda Walsh, on Beverly Hills, 90210.

His other biggest role was on the show Savannah, where he played Dean Collins throughout the course of the short-lived primetime drama. Additional film and TV credits include Robin's Hoods, ER, JAG, and Bending All the Rules, among numerous others.

RELATED CONTENT: