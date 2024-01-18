Shawn Barber, World Champion Pole Vaulter, Dead at 29

Shawn Barber, the 2015 pole vaulting world champion, has died from medical complications at the age of 29.

According to Barber's agent, Paul Doyle, who spoke with The Associated Press, the Canadian pole vault record holder died at his home in Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday. His cause of death has yet to be determined, but his agent told the outlet that he had been experiencing health issues.

"More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself," Doyle said. "It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age."

Getty Images

"I can also say that since the news has hit I've been hearing from people from all around the globe offering condolences and sharing fond memories of Shawn," Doyle added. "He was a great guy and will be really missed by a lot of people all over the World."

During his time at the University of Akron, Barber took home back-to-back NCAA indoor championships in 2014 and 2015, as well as the NCAA outdoor championship in 2015. That same year, he also won the Pan American Games in Canada. He then went to world championships in Beijing, China, and won gold.

In 2016, he took his talents to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, for the Summer Olympics and finished in 10th place.

His best vault was 6.0 meters on Jan. 15, 2016, in Reno, Nevada. To this day, he holds the Canadian record in his event.

Barber is survived by his parents, Ann and George, and his brother, David.

RELATED CONTENT: