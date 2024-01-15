Gone but never forgotten. This year's Emmy Awards paid tribute to the many entertainers and TV creators who died over the last year in a heartfelt "In Memoriam" segment.

The segment was introduced by Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers, who began by paying tribute to TV icon and pioneer Norman Lear -- the groundbreaking producer best known for creating All in the Family, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, Good Times and many others, and changing the way television took on hot-button issues. Over the course of his career -- before his death on Dec. 5, 2023, at age 101 -- Lear won six Emmy Awards, out of a total of 18 nominations.

After honoring his legacy, the pair introduced Charlie Puth and the musical duo The War and Treaty, who delivered a beautiful rendition of "See You Again," during the video montage tribute.

One particularly moving tribute honored Friends star Matthew Perry, who died at his home on Oct. 28, 2023, at age 54. Perry was a five-time Emmy nominee, and enjoyed an acclaimed television career that left an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape.

When it came time to honor Perry, Puth and The War and Treaty transitioned from their first number into a deeply touching rendition of "I'll Be There for You," the iconic Friends theme song.

Among the many late stars who were honored during Monday's telecast were Murder She Wrote star Angela Lansbury, who died on Oct. 11, 2022, at age 96, game show legend Bob Barker, who died on Aug. 26, 2023, at age 99, veteran TV journalist Barbara Walters, who died on Dec. 30, 2022, at age 93, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher, who died on Dec. 11, 2023, at age 61.

This year's "In Memoriam" segment was likely particularly tricky to pull together for the Emmys producers, given the postponement from September to January meant a larger-than-usual number of late celebs to pay tribute to.

As always, the Emmys acknowledged that not every celeb who has died this year would be featured in their tribute, citing time constraints. In an effort to respect and honor all those who have died, the Emmys maintain an extensive "In Memoriam" tribute on their website.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

