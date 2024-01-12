It's a staple at any major awards show -- the orchestra or piped in music plays the winner off stage when their acceptance speech goes a tad too long. Sometimes the mic gets cut off.

But at the 75th annual Emmy Awards there will be none of that. The person whose job will be to wrangle the chatter boxes off stage will fall on none other than Anthony Anderson's mother, Doris Bowman. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner ahead of his hosting gig Monday at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, the Black-ish star explains how it'll all go down. And he's not kidding, either.

"That's what my mama's gonna do," he assures ET. "It could go left. It could go right. It could go great. But I'm letting people know there will be no play-off music. My mother will be your play-off music. So, please, be respectful. Get up here. Thank your god. Thank your agents, and everybody just make the stage in a timely fashion."

Emmys producer Jesse Collins also confirmed to ET that Anderson isn't just offering lip service.

"Oh, [he's] very serious, yeah," Collins said. "Play-off mama is coming to the stage. We're really excited about that."

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Fellow Emmys producer Dionne Harmon added, "If you see her peak her head around and say, 'Baby,' you know what to do."

"And you can't say no to somebody's mama," Emmys producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay added.

And that won't be the only role Doris is tackling that night. She's also got her eyes set on whoever wins the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.

"My mother is going on a date with whoever wins Lead Actor in a Comedy Series," Anderson says. "So, Ted Lasso, watch your ass. Alright, Jason Sudeikis. I'm not gonna call you daddy. But seems like you might be on a date with my mama that night."

Sounds like Anderson, who has 11 nominations for his role in Black-ish and dubs himself "the black Susan Lucci" of the Primetime Emmys, is predicting Sudeikis to win the category. But if it's not Sudeikis then mama Doris' options are plentiful, with Bill Hader (Barry), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) rounding out the nominees in that category.

Y'all been warned!

The Primetime Emmy Awards air on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FOX and will also be available the next day on Hulu. In the meantime, keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

RELATED CONTENT: