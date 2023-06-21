Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, are opening up about their family, their upcoming series and what dream she had to "sacrifice" for his success.

ET featured the Black-ish star and his mother for an episode of Spilling the E-Tea, where the duo interviewed each other and discussed their new series, Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris.

"Mom, you sacrificed your dream of becoming an actress to raise me, was it all worth it?" Anderson asked. "Yes, baby, it was worth it!" Bowman responded, noting, "I got a house out of it, I got a check every now and then."

While Mama Doris may have chosen motherhood over life in the spotlight, that's all changing as she is co-starring in a travel reality series with her famous son -- Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris -- which premieres Thursday on E!.

Anderson and his mother embarked on a six-week European vacation, traveling to England, France and Italy, bringing viewers along for the landmarks, cuisine and, of course, the non-stop laughs.

Recounting their travel series, Doris asked her 11-time Emmy-nominated son, what was the rose and what was the thorn of the experience?

"Hmm, the rose on our trip, was when the trip was over and could see you go on your way home and I go home, 'cause I'm gonna need six months to recover from this six-week trip with you," Anderson joked.

"The thorn, hmm, you just being stuck in your ways and not willing to experience new things," he said.

In the series, the duo travels to Italy to experience fine art, with Mama Doris noting, "All of those damn museums, they smelt like old wet newspapers, wasn't nowhere for me to sit."

They had a dental incident in Rome, with Anderson recalling, "Oh, I pulled your tooth out while we were in Rome, can we talk about that?"

"That was a rose," Anderson said. "Yeah, I had to yank your whole tooth out of your head."

To see all of the wild mother-son antics around Europe, watch Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, premiering Thursday on E!.

Anthony Anderson on Why He Left 'Law & Order' After Just One Season (Exclusive)



