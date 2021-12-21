Beyonce and Her Kids Make Theme Song For Grandma Tina Knowles' New Show
Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Looks Just Like Big Sister Blue in New C…
Watch 'SATC' Superfan Penélope Cruz React to 'And Just Like That…
Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth Create Alternate ‘And Just Like Tha…
Coi Leray Calls Megan Thee Stallion the ‘GOAT' After She Beat He…
JoJo Siwa Calls ‘DWTS’ Her ‘Happiness Outlet’ Following Split fr…
Halle Bailey Gushes Over Sister Chloe's Solo Success (Exclusive)
AMAs 2021: Jennifer Lopez Dresses as a Bride for 'On My Way' Per…
Watch BTS' Acceptance Speeches at the 2021 AMAs
'Rugrats': Here's Your First Look at the Holiday Special on Para…
AMAs: Watch New Kids on the Block and New Edition's History-Maki…
'Tiger King' Star Jeff Johnson Dead by Suicide
Watch Offset Help Daughter Kulture With Her Homework!
Kevin Hart on Showing His Serious Side in New Series ‘True Story…
Jason Oppenheim Spills on ‘Selling the OC’ Spinoff Coming to Net…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are All Smiles During Date Night
Josh Kelley, Steve Harvey and Bob Newhart Give an Inside Look at…
Celebrating Movie Milestones With Classics ‘Beauty and the Beast…
Reba McEntire Gushes Over Working With ‘Duke of Hazzard’s John S…
How Kristen Stewart Feels About ‘Spencer’ Awards Season Buzz (Ex…
Tina Knowles-Lawson didn't have to look far when seeking out a theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The 67-year-old mom of Beyonce and Solange Knowles recruited her grandchildren for the special tune.
Tina previewed the series and the song on Instagram Tuesday, posting a preview clip which included guests Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Tiffany Haddish.
The theme song starts off with Tina's four grandkids -- Solange's son, Julez, 17, and Beyonce's children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4, shouting, "Let's talk about it, grandma!"
It then cuts to Beyonce singing, "Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it. Say what's on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina."
Tina was clearly appreciative of the special treatment, writing, "Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show."
The new host is excited to have "honest heartfelt conversations" and to share her "famous gumbo" with the stars and some of their moms.
Back in May, Tina spoke with ET about getting more time with her family in quarantine.
"The best thing was, of course, seeing my grandchildren almost every day. I think it made us appreciate each other," she told ET of the best part of 2020. "Seeing friends and seeing family, you realize what was important, so I think a lot of good came from it."
Talks With Mama Tina premieres on Facebook Watch starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. ET.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish to Guest on 'Proud Family' Revival
Beyonce's Mom Opens Up About Singer's Iconic VMAs Pregnancy Reveal
Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Time With Grandkids in Quarantine