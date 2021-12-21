Tina Knowles-Lawson didn't have to look far when seeking out a theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The 67-year-old mom of Beyonce and Solange Knowles recruited Queen Bey and her four grandchildren for the special tune.

Tina previewed the series and the song on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a preview clip which included guests Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish and more.

The theme song stars off with Tina's four grandkids -- Solange's son, Julez, 17, and Beyonce's children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4, shouting, "Let's talk about it, grandma!"

It then cuts to Beyonce singing, "Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it. Say what's on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina."

Tina was clearly appreciative of the special treatment, writing, "Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show."

The new show host is excited to have "honest heartfelt conversations" and to share her "famous gumbo" with the stars and some of their moms.

Back in May, Tina spoke with ET about getting more time with her family in quarantine.

"The best thing was, of course, seeing my grandchildren almost every day. I think it made us appreciate each other," she told ET of the best part of the last year. "Seeing friends and seeing family, you realize what was important, so I think a lot of good came from it."

Talks With Mama Tina premieres on Facebook Watch starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. ET on Tina's Facebook page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Sweet PDA at His 52nd Birthday Celebration This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish to Guest on 'Proud Family' Revival

Beyonce's Mom Opens Up About Singer's Iconic VMAs Pregnancy Reveal

Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Time With Grandkids in Quarantine

Related Gallery