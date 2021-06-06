Beyoncé and JAY-Z Cozy Up During Courtside Date Night at Brooklyn Nets Game
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are sharing sweet moments of affection.
The lovebirds stepped out for the Brooklyn Nets–Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center on Saturday night and they were photographed cuddled up in their courtside seats.
Beyoncé remained masked as she snuggled up to her husband. At one point, the 39-year-old superstar was seen resting her chin on her husband's shoulder, and placing her hand on his leg. In other snaps, the 51-year-old rapper can be seen gently touching his wife's leg and holding her hand.
The "Formation" singer looked stunning in a black minidress, studded David Koma jacket and a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps. She showed off the full look in a series of snapshots on Instagram.
The couple, who celebrated 13 years of marriage in April, are known for their numerous courtside dates over the years. After fans online pointed out that JAY-Z is often seen holding his wife's leg or foot during games, Beyoncé's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to shut down rumors that her daughter "has anxiety in public and that's why he touches her."
"When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them," Tina Knowles-Lawson shared along with a photo collage of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's courtside PDA moments. "Me and Richard are always touching even if it's just our feet ! Yeah!! That's what you do! For those of you who don't understand , Try it sometimes it works !! Human Touch is how you stay connected!!"
She added, "So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that's why he touches her! Lord people !!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something weird !!! Stop that!!!!!"
For more on Beyoncé and JAY-Z, watch the video below.
