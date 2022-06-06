Beyoncé and JAY-Z enjoyed a date night at Hudson Clearwater in New York City's West Village on Sunday evening. After the meal, they headed to the Coldplay concert at MetLife Stadium, where lead singer Chris Martin gave a shout-out to the star couple during his performance of "My Universe."



The pair arrived at the restaurant mid-afternoon. Queen Bey wore a purple polka-dotted dress with matching gloves and a blazer draped over her shoulders. JAY-Z walked behind her in loose pants and a patterned shirt. "They looked really happy and super relaxed," a source tells ET. "It was also a kid-free evening."

Beyonce and JAY-Z were given the VIP treatment at Hudson Clearwater. According to a source, the owners politely requested that a group dining relocate to a different table so that JAY-Z and Beyonce could sit at their usual spot. The source added, "Beyonce and JAY-Z ordered nearly everything on the menu! And they both had a glass of rose." The source also said, "they couldn't have been nicer, they even chatted with other guests, and seemed very down to earth!"



At the concert, Martin began his "My Universe" performance by telling the crowd, "I'm going to sing this for my universe, you sing this for your universe." He continued, "For Shawn and BB," which was met with cheers across the stadium. Fan videos on Twitter now report it was a dedication to Beyoncé and JAY-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter.





Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Martin have been friends for over a decade, and Beyoncé is featured on Coldplay’s 2015 song, "Hymn for the Weekend."



"Whoever you love, this is for them," Martin continued on Sunday night, as the crowd roared beneath him.

