Beyoncé might have to clear up space in her awards cabinet! The "Still Alive" singer received her first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination on Thursday. She earned the nod for Outstanding Original Song for writing the theme song for her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson's, Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina.

The theme song starts off with Tina's four grandkids -- Solange's son, Julez, 17, and Beyoncé's children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4, shouting, "Let's talk about it, grandma!"

It then cuts to Beyoncé singing, "Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it. Say what's on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina."

Tina was clearly appreciative of the special treatment! When she previewed the series and the song on Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show."

Beyoncé has previously received eight Primetime Emmy Awards nominations over the years. Most recently, she received four Emmy nominations in 2019 for her Netflix special, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, which documented her iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

The live concert film was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Costumes for a Variety (Non-Fiction or Reality Programming), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Music Direction.

Beyoncé still has yet to win an Emmy Award, but was previously nominated in 2013 for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program for the Super Bowl XlVII Halftime Show, in 2015 for Outstanding Special Class Program for her On the Run Tour with husband JAY-Z, and in 2016 for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Special and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Lemonade.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Center on Friday, June 24 from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET, delayed PT, on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

