Beyoncé and Rihanna were the center of attention at the Roc Nation brunch.

The two superstars were spotted at the Pre-GRAMMYs party in Los Angeles on Saturday, looking fabulous per usual. In videos posted on social media by attendees, Beyoncé can be seen wearing a blue-grey mini dress with a low-V and draping fabric in the front. Her long locks are straight and parted down the middle.

The "Love on Top" singer kept a low profile compared to her husband, JAY-Z, who was taking pictures with all the guests, including Sean Love Combs, Usher and many more. However, they later reunited for a mini photo shoot.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

As for Rihanna, she was glowing in marigold. The "We Found Love" singer wore a sexy ruched shimmering dress with an oversized jacket by Bottega Venetta. Her hair was up in a messy bun. While mingling, Riri posed for pics with T.I. and DJ Khaled.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

During the celebration, JAY, along with Kareem Burke, Juan Perez, Jay-Z, Diddy, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant, toasted to a good time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

For more celeb-filled pre-GRAMMY parties, check out the gallery below.

