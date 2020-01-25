News

Beyoncé and Rihanna Step Out in Style at Roc Nation Brunch -- See Their Fabulous Looks

By Liz Calvario‍
Beyoncé and Rihanna were the center of attention at the Roc Nation brunch. 

The two superstars were spotted at the Pre-GRAMMYs party in Los Angeles on Saturday, looking fabulous per usual. In videos posted on social media by attendees, Beyoncé can be seen wearing a blue-grey mini dress with a low-V and draping fabric in the front. Her long locks are straight and parted down the middle.

The "Love on Top" singer kept a low profile compared to her husband, JAY-Z, who was taking pictures with all the guests, including Sean Love Combs, Usher and many more. However, they later reunited for a mini photo shoot.

Beyonce Jay z 2020 Roc Nation Brunch
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Beyonce Jay z 2020 Roc Nation Brunch
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Beyonce Jay z 2020 Roc Nation Brunch
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
She’s So Beautiful, I Love U Queen 👸🏽 - - #ivyparkxadidas #ivypark #adidas #beyonce #yoncedivaknowles #beyhive #rocnationbrunch 🔥🥰

As for Rihanna, she was glowing in marigold. The "We Found Love" singer wore a sexy ruched shimmering dress with an oversized jacket by Bottega Venetta. Her hair was up in a messy bun. While mingling, Riri posed for pics with T.I. and DJ Khaled.  

Rihanna TI Roc Nation Brunch
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Rihanna DJ Khaled Roc Nation Brunch
Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation
my bby looks so stunning 🤤.

During the celebration, JAY, along with Kareem Burke, Juan Perez, Jay-Z, Diddy, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant, toasted to a good time. 

Jay Z Diddy Roc Nation Brunch
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
THE GAME HAS BEEN ELEVATED!! ✊🏿

For more celeb-filled pre-GRAMMY parties, check out the gallery below.

