First announced back in April 2019, the superstar's highly anticipated relaunch of her Ivy Park line in collaboration with Adidas will drop on Jan. 18, just in time to amp up your activewear wardrobe for the new year (new you!). Ahead of its launch, Bey released a new teaser video for the range on Thursday via Instagram, which gives a sneak peek into her latest designs of leggings, sports bras, jackets, bodysuits, matching sets and sneakers.

As expected, the teaser is pretty epic. In the video, Beyonce and her squad of models are moving and grooving around the city of Los Angeles to a haunting bass-heavy track. Some of our favorites we can't wait to score include an elegant white hoodie and matching pant with split hem, which boasts Adidas' famous three stripes, and a bright orange bomber and bike shorts.

The "Spirit" singer also shared pics of the pieces, posing in a burgundy long-sleeve bodysuit and logo sock booties on a lowrider bicycle. In another photo, Queen B rocks a sheer pleated orange dress and sneakers.

Ivy Park first launched with British retailer Topshop back in 2014. You can sign up for updates on the new collection launch on the Adidas website.

The teaser comes following Beyonce, who looked stunning in a black-and-gold Schiaparelli gown, and JAY-Z's scene-stealing appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes. Although the couple skipped the red carpet, they were seen during the telecast and shared their champagne with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

