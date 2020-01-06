What's better than popping bottles with "Drunk in Love" couple Beyonce and JAY-Z! That was Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's night.

The 50-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to share a moment from the 2020 Golden Globes that viewers at home didn't get to see. "Reese, this is one of the many reasons I love you," Aniston began her story, captioning a pic of her, Witherspoon and producer Kristin Hahn during the ceremony. "We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked JAY-Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne."

The Morning Show star posted another pic of her sipping the bubbly and tagged both Witherspoon and Beyonce.

For her final Instagram Story post, Aniston shared a photo of her and Witherspoon walking backstage together, presumably after they presented at the Golden Globes.

Witherspoon, 43, reposted the pics to her own Story, writing: "Love you, friend."

Aniston looked stunning at the awards show in a black Dior gown and was just as excited to wear it as fans were to see her walk the red carpet in it.

"Last night. My little women. Supported me all night," she captioned some photos of her look. "(Had enough room for them and then some under that gown!) Thank you @Dior for this stunning piece of art 🖤"

Nina&Clare, who were behind Aniston's style, also shared some gorgeous photos of the gown. "What a girl. What a dress," one caption read.

All eyes were on Aniston at the ceremony as it was one of the few times she's been at the same Golden Globes as Brad Pitt, her ex-husband.

Pitt won a Globe for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Aniston seemed to find the joke he said during his acceptance speech about his personal life rather amusing. The 56-year-old actor also told ET that he and his ex are now "friends."

