Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2020 Golden Globes after-parties! Following an even of shocking jokes (mostly from host Ricky Gervais), stunning fashion, and speeches that ranged from inspiring to bizarre, the stars left the award show behind in favor of the after-parties.

There was plenty of fun to be had, from Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attending the same party to Paris Hilton getting cozy with a new mystery man. Plus, ET spoke with stars Billy Porter and Patricia Arquette about their wild looks after the show.

ET was inside some of the most exclusive events and here's what went down:

InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After-Party

Getty Images

TV Cast Reunions

Coach Taylor and Tami together again! Friday Night Lights stars Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton posed together at the event, which took place at the Oasis Courtyard in the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Britton looked lovely in a sea foam green gown with silver embellishments while Chandler opted for a simple black tuxedo. Earlier in the evening, Britton goofed off with her America Horror Story co-star, Dylan McDermott, in the InStyle Golden Globes elevation, tossing popcorn to one another in a cute clip.

There was also a One Tree Hill reunion in the elevator with Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Harris.

But that's not all! Big Little Lies stars Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley cozied up at the party, drinks in hand. Woodley attended Kravitz's wedding in June of last year, and Kravitz shared photos with her pal and other co-stars from the event last week.

Getty Images

Bump's Night Out!

Getty Images

Shortly after revealing that they were expecting baby no. 2, Topher Grace and his wife, Ashley Hinshaw, attended the after-party, which was hosted by L'Oreal Paris and Secret. Hinshaw proudly flaunted her baby bump in a skintight cherry red lace dress. The couple first shared the news over the weekend at The Art of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven at Hollywood Palladium.

Mama's Night Out

Getty Images

Shay Mitchell posed with pal Kat Graham in a skintight dress just two months after giving birth to baby girl Matte Babel. The Pretty Little Liars star looked stunning, and later posted a video on her Instagram Story, cradling her baby girl at 2:04 a.m. and saying, "Now, this is the real after-party."

That Yummy Yum

Hailey Bieber attended the bash solo, but got herself a fistful of cake in one of the funny elevator videos. The 23-year-old supermodel rocked a belted sequin black blazer mini-dress with matching heels. Bieber was also spotted taking selfies with some eager fans inside the event.

The Perfect Seat

Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson's husband, Evan Ross, held out his hands for her to sit on as the pair packed on the PDA at the event. Ross rocked a satin teal jumpsuit and oversized black peacoat, while Simpson donned pink locks and a shimmery black gown.

Twinning

Getty Images

After Zoe Kravitz presented at the Golden Globes with her stepfather, Jason Momoa, she hung out with her mom, Lisa Bonet, at the after-party. The lookalike pair donned the same effortless smile while posing for photos.

Getty Images

Momoa and Sacha Baron Cohen were also spotted deep in conversation at the rooftop party. After making headlines for rocking a simple black tank top and man bun inside the Golden Globes, Momoa put his green velvet jacket back on for the party and wore his wavy tresses down. Cohen kept his royal blue tuxedo on and both men dined on impossible burger sliders.

The Fantasy Suite?

Getty Images

Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams and his fiancee, Sarah Hyland, couldn't get enough of the PDA at the party. After playing a racy game of Twister in the elevator clip, the pair locked lips for photographers at the event. Hyland wore a stunning blush pink strapless gown with cherry blossom details, while Adams donned a silver tuxedo jacket. The couple were also spotted mingling with Hyland's Modern Family co-star, Sofia Vergara, and her husband, Joe Manganiello.

Renata and Her Kids

Getty Images

Laura Dern was joined by her kids, 18-year-old son Ellery and 15-year-old daughter Jaya, at the after-party. The proud siblings flanked their mother on the carpet as she held her Golden Globe. Jaya also did a bit with her mother in the InStyle elevator, giving her some last minute touch-ups before pushing her out into the hall with her statue.

Party Favors

Pals Snoop Dogg and and Martha Stewart had lots of fun in their elevator skit, with the rapper lighting up a joint and the homemaker and business woman offering him a bite of a cupcake.

Paris' New Man?

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Paris Hilton walked the after-party red carpet solo in a sparkling, see-through gown, but an eyewitness tells ET that inside she was all over a mystery man. The heiress was spotted kissing and cuddling with the guy. The pair were described as "inseparable."

New Year, New Boyfriend

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ariel Winter attended the event in a neon green gown with her rumored new boyfriend, Luke Benward. She was spotted introducing him to three of her female friends. Luke seemed a bit shy, but according to the eyewitness, Winter "seems really happy" in this new relationship.

HBO Golden Globe After-Party

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Mini Game of Thrones Reunion

Co-stars and real life spouses Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attended the party together, but Harington was swarmed with fans asking for photos. One such fan was Watchmen star Dylan Schombing, who approached the Game of Thrones actor with his dad. The pair posed for a pic together and it's actually another reunion of sorts as Schombing played a younger version of Harington's character, Milo, in the 2014 film Pompeii.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa was also there and looked totally obsessed with Helen Mirren when the pair ran into each other at the after-party. They posed for photos with Momoa's wife, Lisa Bonet, and then the group sat down for a chat. According to an eyewitness, they attracted lots of cameras and once the conversation was over, Mirren and her team exited the party.

Disney/Hulu/Fox Golden Globes After-Party

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

From Train to Tutu

Billy Porter went from red carpet to after-party by ditching the lengthy train on his Alex Kinash coat.

"I took the train off, so I'm already relaxed," Porter told ET's Lauren Zima on the after-party carpet. He also showed off his Tiffany diamond necklace, but declared he wasn't talking karats because, "I don't have an armed guard."

As for red carpet secrets, "My zipper is broke and it's been broke all night," Porter dished. "Don't y'all worry about it. I'm covering it up now."

For the after-party the Pose star rocked significantly shorter tails. An eyewitness spotted him in the VIP area talking with Ryan Murphy. Later he was seen cozying up with husband Adam Smith. The pair couldn't "keep their hands off each other," the eyewitness told ET.

They were the first ones on the dance floor and posed for professional photos together.

Dance Floor Viking

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

Patricia Arquette hit the dance floor rocking a viking hat. According to the eyewitness, the Golden Globe winner appeared "to be having a great time!" Speaking with ET on the after-party carpet, Arquette explained getting the hat and how she injured her co-star, Joey King, with it.

"When we went backstage, they were taking pictures and they had all these props and me and Joey were taking a picture together and I picked this viking hat," Arquette said. "I decided, I'm just going to keep it with me. Now, while we're taking the pictures, Joey's being me dancing around and I go like this [holds up Globe], bang! I bang her on the head. Now she's got this giant knot on her head!"

Queer Eye for the King

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Joey King and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk posed together on the after-party red carpet, cuddling up for sweet shots. Bobby even planted a kiss on Joey's forehead.

No Meghan?

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Days after she was spotted hiking in Canada with her former Suits co-star, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry, Abigail Spencer attended the soiree in a stunning black gown with a bow neckline.

Amazon Studios Golden Globes After-Party

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Marvelous Mrs. Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and her husband, Jason Ralph, were all smiles in sweet carpet photos together. Brosnahan changed into a sparkly pink sequin dress after donning a plum look at the awards show. Brosnahan was later spotted jamming with Orlando Bloom to "Sweet Caroline," "Don't Stop Believin'," and "Stand By Me." The actors were also seen deep in conversation at one point.

Brosnahan's on-screen parents, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, cuddled up for a sweet photo together. The pals wrapped their arms around each other and couldn't stop grinning for the cameras.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Stevie in a Suit!

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire wowed in an edgy tuxedo look with heeled boots. She carried a Stella McCartney bag that read, "We Are Open." A reference to the Rosebud Motel, perhaps?

Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After-Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Brad and Jen, Together Again!

Though it's unknown whether or not the friendly exes mingled at the party, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both attended the event. Aniston was spotted posing with pal Sandra Bullock. Pitt was also seen at the party, shortly after talking about his dating life while accepting his Globe as his ex-wife laughed in the audience.

Power Couples

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost posed with Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at the event. The Marriage Story star changed into a blush-colored feather number for the party, while chatting with the film's director as well as her fiance and his girlfriend.

DJ Tiffany

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Tiffany Haddish got the crowd going, grabbing the microphone behind the DJ stand in one hand with a glass of wine in the other. The party goers were spotted snapping photos of the comedian as she let loose.

Two Winners!

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Former co-stars Laura Dern and Ellen DeGeneres celebrated their Globes wins together with DeGeneres' wife, Portia De Rossi. It was a special night for DeGeneres, who took home the Carol Burnett Award after a lengthy career in television. The moment she came out on TV, which she did when Dern was on an episode of her sitcom, Ellen, was talked about at length by presenter Kate McKinnon.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion, Kelly Agnes, Tricia Durrant, and Joseph Corral.

For more from the 2020 Golden Globes, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globes 2020 Recap: All the Must-See Moments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Awkwafina Reflects on Her 'Insanely Crazy' Golden Globes Win (Exclusive)

2020 Golden Globes: 11 Fun Moments You Didn't See on TV

2020 Golden Globes: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks 'Fleabag's Win and That Obama Shout Out (Exclusive)

Related Gallery