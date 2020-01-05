Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a big night at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards -- and sent her thanks to Barack Obama!

Ahead of her show Fleabag continuing its awards season success with wins for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, Waller-Bridge scored another honor. Obama name-dropped the show on his annual year-end recommendation lists, which name his favorite books, music, television and movies.

"Personally, I want to thank Obama for putting us on his list," the actress, writer and producer said as she accepted Fleabag's top TV honor. "As some of you may know, he's always been on mine."

(For those not in the know, the first season of Fleabag features Waller-Bridge's character getting, um, intimately acquainted with the former POTUS as she watches one of his speeches on her laptop.)

"He's made a lot of things happen for a lot of people," she cheekily told ET backstage when asked whether Obama was to thank for the show's awards season success. On a more serious note, she added, "I mean, he's one of the most impressive people in the world, so to have that stamp of approval was really exciting."

But according to Waller-Bridge, that stamp of approval almost didn't happen at all! After Fleabag's acclaimed first season, she almost stepped away from the show for good.

"I didn't want to make another [season], because I was too scared," she recalled. "There's a lot of pressure in TV to make stuff really quickly, to turn it over really quickly, and [Amazon and BBC] said, 'Take your time, come up with something you want to come up with.'"

"They gave me so much time -- I wrote another show [Killing Eve] in between -- and then came back saying, 'Yes, let's do it.' But yeah, it was terrifying."

The show's success is still a thrill to Waller-Bridge, and the rest of her cast as well. "It's madness, isn't it!" said Sian Clifford, who plays Waller-Bridge's sister, Claire. "We're such a tiny little outfit that made this show, so to be here, in the center of Hollywood, it's just bananas. I can't believe it."

"It's nice when you believe in something, and it resonates with other people and they believe in it as well," Brett Gelman agreed.

See more from the 2020 Golden Globes in the video below!

