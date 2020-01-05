Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Second Child Together

Topher Grace is going to be a dad of two!

On Saturday, the 41-year-old actor and his wife, Ashley Hinshaw, stepped out to attend The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven at Hollywood Palladium. While there, the couple, who tied the knot in 2016, posed on the red carpet, with Hinshaw, 31, cradling her growing bump.

The couple looked stunning at the event, with a glowing Hinshaw opting for a long sleeve, floral, tea-length dress with a thigh-high slit, and Grace sporting a classic black suit and tie.

In one shot, Grace was captured smiling down at his wife's baby bump.

Following the red carpet reveal, Hinshaw took to Instagram to share a snap from the event, quipping, "When you try to do the 'bump cup' thing but you’re not really sure it worked🤷🏼‍♀️ #pregnant"

The couple already share a 2-year-old daughter, Mabel. Hinshaw confirmed the news of her first pregnancy when she was six and a half months along by sharing a glowing selfie.

"When you're 6 1/2 months pregnant and someone else does your hair/makeup/wardrobe and makes you feel like a princess 👸 for the first time in a whiiiiile 😘😘," she captioned the shot.

