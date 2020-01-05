A man so great he needs another man to carry his train! Billy Porter is the king of slaying the red carpet and the 2020 Golden Globes is no different.

The 50-year-old actor, who is nominated for his role on Pose at Sunday's show, arrived in an all-white look, featuring satin pants, white boots, a white button-down shirt, and a white jacket that had a lengthy feather train.

The envy of brides everywhere, Porter's train was so long that another man, rocking a black tuxedo, had to carry it in his wake.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The white swan 🤯 Billy Porter has come THROUGH (once again) with that #GoldenGlobes outfit... pic.twitter.com/cVxdbxIPZF — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) January 5, 2020

Porter spoke with ET special guest co-host Sharon Osbourne on the red carpet about his dashing look.

"Listen, the jewels are Tiffany, so they were very kind to sort of loan me some jewels today. The outfit is Alex Vinash and the shoes are custom," he tells ET. "You know it started here last year and now that you're building something, it is an amazing, amazing time... I'm so blessed to see the day where a little black sissy boy like me can have this kind of success."

Porter is nominated at Sunday's show but says he doesn't know if he'll take home a trophy.

"I would love to win, but I'm going to act like I don't want to," he says. "Simultaneously, I have to always say this as artists, it's about the work. It really, truly is about the work and for my own sanity, that's what I'll say because win or lose, I'ma keep it moving."

