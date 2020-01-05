Ana de Armas just made a glamorous debut at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The 31-year-old Cuban actress opted for an elegant look to kick off awards season. The first-time Golden Globes nominee arrived at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, wearing a stunning sequin, strapless ballgown -- complete with pockets!

She accessorized the look with Tiffany & Co diamond drop earrings and a necklace. The brunette beauty opted for minimal makeup, adding a bright red lip to complete her look. Her hair was perfectly pinned back into an elegant low-ponytail.

De Armas is nominated for her first Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy for her leading role as Marta Cabrera in Knives Out. She is up against Awkwafina (The Farewell), Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) and Emma Thompson (Late Night).

Upon hearing of her nomination, Armas couldn't believe the news. "Give me a minute guys, I’m still speechless! This is INSANE!!!!! aaaaaahhhhhh!!!!!!," she tweeted.

Give me a minute guys, I’m still speechless! This is INSANE!!!!! 🤯 aaaaaahhhhhh!!!!!! — Ana de Armas (@Ana_d_Armas) December 9, 2019

Ever since her role in 2015's Knock Knock alongside Keanu Reeves, de Armas has been one to watch, landing roles in War Dogs, Hands of Stone, Blade Runner 2049 and Wasp Network. She will next be seen in the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

