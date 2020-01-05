And awards season has officially kicked off!

The biggest names in Hollywood, from movies to television, stepped out in style to attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. Officially the start of what will be fashionable and memorable months of stellar red carpet looks, celebrities being honored and more, the Globes brought together an array of stars turning heads in unique ensembles.

From Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Antonio Banderas, A-listers did not disappoint.



Charlize Theron added a pop of neon while Reese Witherspoon opted for a classic white gown.

Jennifer Aniston slayed in her LBD.

Karamo Brown smoldered in a black satin embroidered double-breasted jacket and matching pant. The Queer Eye star accessorized with a silver necklace and lace-up patent leather shoes.

And then there was Cynthia Erivo, who exuded elegance in a custom Thom Browne black-and-white sequined off-the-shoulder dress and a stunning Bulgari choker necklace. The Best Actress nominee's stylist, Jason Bolden, revealed on Instagram the gown took 800 hours of work to make and the necklace is worth three million dollars.

