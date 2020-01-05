Our 2020 Golden Globes ambassadors are here!

Pierce Brosnan's sons, Dylan and Paris, have officially arrived at the awards show. The brothers, 22 and 18 respectively, looked dapper in black suits and bow ties on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. They posed with both their parents, Pierce and Keely, as well as their stunning dates.

Dylan and Paris were announced as Golden Globe ambassadors in November, following last year's Golden Globe Ambassador, Idris Elba's daughter, Isan. Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone, held the position in 2018, while Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, served as Golden Globe Ambassadors in 2017.

The Brosnan brothers told ET shortly after their appointment as ambassadors in November that their parents were "blown away" by the news.

"We're so honored to be able to have this opportunity," Dylan said.

Paris, meanwhile, revealed the advice their famous father offered them ahead of the awards show. "Be kind, take it all in and be compassionate," he shared.

The Golden Globes air Sunday on NBC. See more in the video below.

