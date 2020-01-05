Margot Robbie is turning heads!

The 29-year-old actress stepped out to the 2020 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, and brought the glamour.

The Australia native wowed in an all-Chanel look, opting for an embroidered multi-color, metallic bustier top with a long skirt in ivory satin crepe from the designer's Fall-Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection.

The embroidery work on her top was made up of 4,750 multi-color sequins and beads and took 225 hours of work to create.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Robbie added stunning Chanel fine jewelry to her look, including Brins de Printemps earrings in 18K white gold, which featured peridots, aquamarines, tourmalines and diamonds. She also wore Coco Crush earrings in 18K white gold, which included diamonds.

In addition to carrying a Chanel bag, Robbie also stuck with the designer for her beauty look, sporting a mauve lip and pink blush and eye shadow.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

It's an exciting night for Robbie, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her portrayal of Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell. Additionally, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (in which Robbie played Sharon Tate) is nominated in five categories, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay.

Robbie has been absolutely slaying the style game lately. For the Los Angeles premiere of Bombshell last month, she wore a stunning lilac bubble hem gown by Giambattista Valli while posing with co-stars Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In October, Robbie opted for an all-black Ralph Lauren ensemble while attending ELLE's Women in Hollywood event.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Click through the slideshow below for more fierce and fabulous looks from the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, and watch the video at the bottom for additional details on Robbie's chic streak.

